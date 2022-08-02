Ever since the trailer for the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 dropped online, we cannot wait to see what this eccentric jodi of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have in store for us.



From the looks of the trailer, we know Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have packed the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 with inside jokes, roasts, secrets, and some KJo leg-pulling. Kareena and Aamir are known for being totally candid and revealing tons of inside scoop on Koffee With Karan. And they have brought this trademark style of theirs to this season again. Speaking of revelations, we found out how Kareena Kapoor Khan had to appear for her first ever screen test!



Kareena revealed how Aamir Khan achieved the unimaginable feat of asking her to appear for a screen test for their upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. “Saif said only Aamir Khan could have asked you for a screen test before casting you. I am happy that you have to do it because that is what everyone does to get into a film,” revealed Kareena on Koffee With Karan.

Adding to this Aamir Khan revealed how he couldn’t have imagined anyone other than Bebo to play the role. And that speaks volumes when it comes from Mr Perfectionist.



This revelation only makes us eager to watch the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. And honestly, now, we cannot wait for Thursday. Catch the latest episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.



Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.



GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.