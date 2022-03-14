Reunions evoke a wave of nostalgia, taking us back to the good old days. When Karisma Kapoor recently shared a picture with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit on Instagram, something similar happened.

Back in 1997, the two leading actors shared the screen space in the classic romantic film. Karisma Kapoor played the role of Nisha and Madhuri Dixit featured as Pooja. Besides them, Shah Rukh Khan also starred as one of the lead characters, Rahul. The Yash Chopra directorial was a massive success and still enjoys a cult status.

The social media post quickly accumulated a large number of likes and comments. In fact, fans swamped the comment sections with requests for a sequel film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2,' as well as a recreation of the film's popular "dance battle".

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will appear in the upcoming Holi special episode of the reality show, India's Got Talent.