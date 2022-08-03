A number of actors have chosen to have their own YouTube channels, alongside their acting careers. Some actors put on work-related content for promotions, produce wildlife content or delve into different aspects of themselves.

YouTube has enabled fans to become closer to their celebrity idols. It provides a great way of sharing hobbies without losing one's personal space.

Here are some actors who have their own YouTube channels.

1. Kartik Aaryan

The actor has had a YouTube channel for a while. He used to post short videos, vlogs and an interview series called "Koki Puchega" during the lockdown.

Now, he has been uploading promotional content for his new movies. Recently, he won hearts of the internet by uploading a vlog featuring his new car and mother. The video received over 2.7 million views.

2. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan started his YouTube channel in March 2019. His YouTube channel has over 33.5K+ subscribers with 1,799,922+ channel views.

He is very active on his channel and with at least 1 video or short every month. The actor also posts sponsored videos and promotional videos.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt follows a classic Youtuber schedule with promotional content, shorts, makeup tutorials, get ready with me videos, and general vlogs. The channel has over 1.6 million subscribers.

Videos that give a peak into her personal life, like a QnA with her sister and her social service videos helping underprivileged kids, are the ones which get the most views.

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

With 1.2 Million+ YouTube subscribers, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the most subscribed Bollywood celebrity. Her YouTube journey started in June 2016.

Shilpa Shetty has built an empire around health, beauty, and fitness, and the star is known for uploading plenty of yoga content. The main content on her channel is around fitness & healthy eating, through the Art of Wellness program. Her channel has garnered more than 88,465,761 lifetime views.

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal started her YouTube journey in 2008. Her channel has mixed content, right from her movie trailers, and songs to her show with spiritual leader Sadhguru to name a few.

Although not regular in her uploads, she posts videos about spirituality, health and exercising.

6. Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan started his journey on YouTube in November 2012 and so far has gained closed to 100K+ subscribers.

His YouTube channel has gained over 20,555,947+ channel views. Content on his YouTube channel is mostly related to his movies with few video vlogs based on his lifestyle and travel.

7. Disha Patani

Actress and model Disha Patani has 327,000 subscribers despite the fact she only has a few videos out on her channel.

She creates dance covers and make up tutorials on her channel. Her dewy makeup tutorial reveals an inside scoop into how she gets her glowing complexion.

8. Nora Fatehi

With over 2.84 million subscribers, Nora Fatehi has reaction, skits, challenges, dance videos, and more on her channel.

Her dance videos consist of behind the scenes clips and vlogs of famous songs' music videos.

9. Madhuri Dixit Nene

With more than 8 Lakh subscribers, Madhuri Dixit uploads topics such as ‘Music’, ‘Family Time’, ‘Dance with Madhuri’, ‘Cook with Madhuri’ and more.

Her makeup, interview, dance and lifestyle videos and short are loved by audiences.

10. Jaqueline Fernandes

Jaqueline Fernandes started her Youtube journey 3 years ago and has garnered over 700K suscribers.

She creates content around health, promotional content, BTS of music videos and lifestyle vlogs.

11. Kriti Sanon

With over 200K subscribers, Kriti Sanon's Youtube content has garnered millions of views. She makes lifestyle vlogs, travel videos, QnA shorts and skits.

Her long-form videos about her life, looks and work outs are her most successful videos.

12. Hansika Motwane

The former child star has been on YouTube since 2014, garnering over 300K subscribers.

Her content revolves around BTS videos of her movies and photoshoots. Other than that, her most famous videos are lifestyle, beauty and day vlogs.

YouTube has been redefining video content creation and parasocial relationships since its inception. For these actors, YouTube helps them stay connected with their fans without hampering their personal space.