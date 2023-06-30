Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha released recently, and the audience has only great things to say about the romantic drama. People are specifically quite thrilled by Aaryan’s performance, in fact, the range of emotions he has delivered has impressed most viewers.
So, it seems Kartik Aaryan has evolved wonderfully and truly reached a level of mastery, in terms of his acting. Take a look at all the wonderful things people have said about his work in the movie:
Are you excited to watch Satyaprem Ki Katha?
Top picks for you
EntertainmentVasudha Sabharwalabout 22 hours ago | 3 min read