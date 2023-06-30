Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha released recently, and the audience has only great things to say about the romantic drama. People are specifically quite thrilled by Aaryan’s performance, in fact, the range of emotions he has delivered has impressed most viewers.

So, it seems Kartik Aaryan has evolved wonderfully and truly reached a level of mastery, in terms of his acting. Take a look at all the wonderful things people have said about his work in the movie:

Some performances jolts your conscience and #KartikAaryan act in #SatyaPremKiKatha is amongst them.



The Range , Variations & Emotions portrayed by Aaryan in his character of SatyaPrem is Peerless..



Its not easy for an actor to manifest variegated shades in a single character… pic.twitter.com/Nw9KiuIo4o — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 30, 2023

Still thinking about the way #KartikAaryan has brought in so much vulnerability into his performance in #SatyapremKiKatha. Particularly impressed with the way his character graph moves from 1st to the 2nd half.



For those who are yet to watch the film, it’s an all-new Kartik… — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) June 30, 2023

#KartikAaryan shows yet again that he is one of the most reliable young stars around. He has brought in audiences consistently on the very first day and he does that again with #SatyaPremKiKatha which is his 3rd biggest opener till date.#BhoolBhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores… pic.twitter.com/hhIyoPsxeR — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) June 30, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha shows how much great actor #KartikAaryan is! @TheAaryanKartik as Sattu delivers one of his best perfrmance.He shows rare mix of comedy,intensity &sensitivity all in one.He overshadowed everyone with his superb natural performance❤️u can feel Sattu with his eyes pic.twitter.com/1UHRyMscVR — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) June 30, 2023

What a performance @TheAaryanKartik !!🤍💯The way u played all the shades of Sattu is uncommendble👏U overshadowed everything & made a great exmple of the greatest Lover Sattu by Pure emotions🤍Almst forgot u r #KartikAaryan & really thought u r actually Sattu🤍 #SatyapremkiKatha pic.twitter.com/gfwZqF3f20 — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) June 30, 2023

#KartikAaryan yet again proves his own stardom, audience want fresh and new film from Kartik, no remake, just pure love story or anything hattke…. Romance + Comedy ye iss bande ka Forte hai… #SatyaPremKiKatha — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 30, 2023

What can be a more beautiful win than ppl sayin things like 'l would also like to be someone like Sattu in future' n 'I also want a Sattu in my life'🥺🫶🏻@TheAaryanKartik thanku for givin us a new comfort character & makin everyone grow in love wid Sattu🤌🏻#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/toUd31zKvz — Sakt (@SarTikFied) June 30, 2023

@TheAaryanKartik you gave your everything to sattu. No one could have played sattu better than you! The love, the innocence and purity you portrayed as sattu will be remembered for a long long time ❤️

SO PROUD OF YOU!🥹#KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKatha #SatyaPremKiKathaReview pic.twitter.com/XDNdtBWPJl — s ❤️‍🩹 (@MrAaryansgirl) June 30, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha is one of the best love stories to have ever come from Bollywood.#KartikAaryan shines as a sweet and mature Sattu while #KiaraAdvani steals your heart away with a gut wrenching performance.@sameervidwans TAKE A BOW 🔥🛐#SatyaPremKiKathaReview pic.twitter.com/dajnJ7Xkk8 — John Prick (@PoorCinephile) June 30, 2023

