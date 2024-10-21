What happens when Bollywood’s Rooh Baba meets the electronic music world’s biggest star? Well, it’s a vibe! Actor Kartik Aaryan showed up at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Mumbai, and let’s just say, the crowd lost it. Dressed in all-black, Kartik arrived on stage like the superstar he is, blowing kisses to fans and bringing all the spooky Diwali vibes.

When Rooh Baba Met Alan Walker

The internet went wild when Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with Alan Walker, standing in front of a sea of screaming fans. He captioned it, “Is Diwali Bhoolbhulaiyaa Vaali,” and we couldn’t agree more. The duo even hugged it out on stage, giving fans a collab they didn’t know they needed!

But that wasn’t all! Alan gave a shoutout to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—yes, the same one we’ve all been dying to watch this Diwali. A clip showed both Kartik and Alan vibing to the title track, and the crowd joined in for a singalong. Kartik’s energy was infectious, and you could tell Mumbai was absolutely loving it.

Kartik Aaryan x Alan Walker: A Match Made in Music Heaven

Kartik posted several stories from the event, including one where he wrote, “Spooky Night,” and we’re living for it! Rooh Baba doing spooky with Alan Walker’s beats? Take our money already! In another post, Kartik was spotted grooving to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with fans, captioning it, “When all of us sing together. Wow just wow Mumbai.”

Fans obviously couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding Kartik’s Instagram with comments like, “The craze! Rooh Baba winning everyone’s hearts I mean how.” Another fan wrote, “With every smile, KARTIK AARYAN steals the show!” Clearly, Kartik and Alan’s joint moment was the highlight of the night.

What’s Next for Rooh Baba?

As for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we can already feel the excitement building. The film, which drops this Diwali, sees Kartik return as the hilarious Rooh Baba alongside Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. And with Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz also on board, it’s guaranteed to be a laugh riot.

Meanwhile, Alan Walker wrapped up his India tour after hitting up cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Hyderabad. But we think the true magic moment of his India stint was this epic crossover with our very own Kartik Aaryan.