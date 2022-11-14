Hera Pheri, the film franchise that holds a special place in our hearts, is to be released soon. The three characters – Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Raju (Akshay Kumar) – made both installments of this franchise a superhit with the right concoction of wit and humour.

However, one of the iconic characters, Raju, is being replaced by Kartik Aaryan and no, the netizens aren’t excited about it.

The movie, which is nothing less than a cult and an entire emotion for most of us, will have a slightly different cast this time. In a tweet, a fan asked Paresh Rawal about the replacement and the actor confirmed it.

Akshay Kumar, who recently graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also agreed on the replacement and said:

“The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind.”

Here’s how netizens reacted when they learned that Kartik Aaryan will portray the role of Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the movies, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri.

Well, while we understand that Akshay’s character has become iconic and hence people want him to continue playing it, let us not be so harsh towards Kartik.