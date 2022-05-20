Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in the primary roles, the film is the sequel to the 2007 film that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Ever since its announcement, the audience has been divided about watching the film - given that the classic left a mark.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - entertaining 👍



After The Kashmir Files & Gangubai Kathiawadi another hit movie for bollywood this year — Best Movie Scenes (@BestMovieScen10) May 20, 2022

Horror, comedy, and Kartik Aaryan's outstanding dance and performance. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appears to be the ideal tragicomedy! pic.twitter.com/J5HVndQf7t — Palvi (@iPalvi87) May 19, 2022

Kartik Aaryan made a big screen Dhamak literally with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 — S 3 (@S336836652) May 20, 2022

Go watch bhool bhulaiyaa 2 in your near cinemas.. y'all gonna love this horror comedy!! And it's Kartik Aaryan afterall #BB2InTheatresNow pic.twitter.com/NDvrqrkt4D — mojito sometimes (@shutupshweta) May 20, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released today Both horror and comedy are the perfect combination along with amazing performance of Kartik and Kiara ...#BB2InTheatresNow pic.twitter.com/nT3ci8Ymch — Unknown (@Hemanth031199) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review

Bhool bhulaiyaa 2 is a must watch film u can't miss this

I think in every aspect it's an amazing film@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara #tabu has killed it

Almost everybody has done their job really well — Ved Dave (@VedDave8) May 20, 2022

vhai bhool bhulaiyaa 2 bhi dekho aachi bhut 1st part jese nhi h — Abhijeet | RRR Hype (@abhijeetsonii) May 20, 2022

bhool bhulaiyaa 2 was a good watch

shit plot but you shouldnt search logic in such movies — charlie harpers alter ego (@spent20Konagirl) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 title track is also the perfect remake. A perfect combination of keeping to the original elements but keeping with today’s music. Kartik looks very cool in the music video. Perfectly done — Pri (@Prxya316) May 20, 2022

1st half #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 : VERY SURPRISED. #KartikAaryan is one of the only actors who can convince you of the absurdity in commercial comedies.



The comedy punchlines are a hit and a miss but that’s #FarhadSamji #Tabu I’m fine form!

2013 #Geethanjali influence tho 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) May 20, 2022

Just watched #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, went without any expectations and it was surprisingly good if you don't compare it with the first part!



Tabu lifts the entire movie on her shoulders, while Kartik supports her well and he has good comic timing among all new actors! — Abhi (@jhootha_hi_sahi) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #KartikAaryan #Tabu nailed it..... Good story with unexpected twist... #AneesBazmee sir is back with bang..... Laugh riot and emotional ending.... 😍😍😍😍 final word @TheAaryanKartik sir chagya ho aap.... And also writers also did a splendid job🤓🤓 — D Shanmukh Swaroop (@shanmukh_d) May 20, 2022

@TheAaryanKartik perfect comic time , laughing and scared at the same time!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a pure entertainment 🤟it's a blockbuster ❤️ #KartikAaryan ne dil jeer liya 🤙🤙 — Nilesh Mandani (@nileshmandani31) May 20, 2022

Just watched #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and I am entertained. For me it was not a laughter riot but it have good dialogues and acting that will make you laugh. Horror element was good and camera work was also amazing. Songs and Kiara both were bful. Family entertainer@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/ZlKX6BWkgB — Swagat Das (@BadassSRKian) May 20, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released theatrically on 20 May 2022.