The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out and it looks like we're in for a lot more humour and scare. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in the primary roles, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee. And, the trailer sure seems exciting.

It can be made out from the trailer, that the essence of the classic has been kept intact - which definitely makes us fans, happy. From the good old music to the funny dialogues, there's a lot in-store.

However, there's no denying that Rajpal Yadav, as Chota Pandit, is on top of the list of reasons to watch the film.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like the second part is going to be scarier than the original. The horror-comedy definitely has a lot of fun and suspense in-store and we're excited about it. And Manjulika, who has also made a return, will be portrayed differently from the last time.

There's no denying that the original spooked us and made us laugh a lot but looking at the trailer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might just be a promising sequel. And, the new cast has left us more eager to watch the film.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release on 20th May.