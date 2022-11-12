There are two kinds of people in the world: one, who express their feelings with words, and the other, who keep their feelings hidden in a deep corner of their hearts because of the hurt and pain clinging to them.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the show that made us fall in love with the idea of love, not just gave us a brilliant plotline to binge-watch over and over again but also gave us a unique yet perfect couple.

Zaroon Junaid (Fawad Khan), a rich brat, and Kashaf Murtaza (Sanam Saeed), a strong-headed woman, had a long journey. From hating each other to becoming best of friends and then, marrying each other, the duo came a long way.

In the end, even when she was in love with him, she had her restrictions because she has seen love falling apart in her own life. No one could understand the feeling of pain, helplessness, anger, despair and fear more than her. And, she poured all her deep-hidden feelings into her monologue.

To be honest, apart from the charming smiles and heart-warming dialogues, this monologue has been the reason for several of us to revisit the show, over and over again.

Let’s revive our sweet old memories, shall we?

The feeling, after bringing your walls down, is unmatched. No matter how difficult it has been for someone to find the right person, it’s still challenging to accept their feelings to them after everything they have been through.

“Mein miss karungi? Miss toh shayad ek chota lafz hai inn ehsaasaat ke liye jo main tumhare liye rakhne lagi hoon aur ab main apne aap se darne lagi hoon. Kisi se mohobbat insaan ko bohot kamzor kar deti hai – bohat bebaas, majboor, mahkoom aur mujhe inn teenon cheezon se nafrat hain. Lekin, uske bawajood, tum meri zindagi ka markaz bante jaa rahe ho.”

We all love someone who gives us their attention and warm love. Here, by highlighting and acknowledging his presence in her life, she confesses how she feels about the importance he gives her.

“Tum mujhse poochte ho ke mujhe tumhari kya baat achi lagti hain? Main tumse yeh kaise kahoon ke mujhe tumhari kaunsi baat achi nahi lagti? Apne ird gird tumhara ghoomna, mere wajood se na hatne waali tumhari gehri bolti nazrein, tumhari har waqt ki tawajju, tumhara jaan chidakne waala har andaaz.”

Being a middle-class woman, she never let her mother or sisters go through hardships in her presence. And, in her next few lines, she praises him for respecting her family equally and accepting her lifestyle as it is.

“Har baar, jab tum mere maa-baap ke liye ehteraaman mein khade hote ho toh main tumhare saamne jhukne lagti hoon. Aur kya kuch nahi jo mujhe tumhare saamne moam nahi karta. Ek chote se ghar ke iss pankhe waale kamre mein tumhari ye gehri neend. Mineral water bottle ko dhoondne ke bajaye, nalke ka paani pee lena. Hand wash chodd ke, ek saste saabun se haath dhona. Apni plate ko meri maa ke haath ke pake khaane se baar baar bharna.”

But again, she had her restrictions and so, could never tell him all of this ever. She promises to prank and joke around with him because she couldn’t let herself be weak as she’s scared of another heartbreak.

“Par mein ye sab tumhe kabhi nahi bataungi, tumhare har waade per hassungi, tumhari har baat ka mazaak udaaungi. Tum mujhe sangemarmar samjhte ho, toh samajhte raho, mein tumhaare saamne reth ki deewar nahi ban sakti, mujhe toot jaane se khof aata hai.”

You can listen to the soulful monologue here:

This makes us wish for someone to love us like that too, right?

Please note that all images are taken from the show.