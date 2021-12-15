Fawad Khan is arguable the biggest heartthrob of Bollywood. But, only true Fawad Khan fans will believe in Zindagi Gulzar hai supremacy. What about Kapoor and sons? Pfft. I said what I said. Sanam Saeed's character, Kashaf's chemistry with Fawad Khan's Zaroon in the show was *chef's kiss*. Now, the pair is set to reunite after 8 years with another show, that will deal with various themes of love, loss and reconciliation. I am already beyond excited for this.

The show is directed by Asim Abbasi, of the famous series Churails and will stream on Zee5. According to the makers, the series will blend “magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting”.

The show will have Fawad Khan playing the role of a single parent who is trying to be the best father to his son, but is constantly ridden with guilt. This immediately makes him more attractive in my book. Sanam Saeed will play the main female character, which is no surprise really, given her acting prowess. Saeed added-

This time we have experimented with the genre as well as the storyline. While audiences have often seen shows on family dynamics, this one is infused with realms of mystique and fantasy, making it a fascinating watch.

I already know this show is already going to be a success with a cast this good.