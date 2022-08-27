"In our town, we won't call you a lover, if you escape the pain."

- Rumi

Some fall in love, others fall in love with the idea of love. Not even the wisest human would wish to escape the feeling despite being well aware of the pain clinging to it.

No lie— the strongest emotion in the world has the terrible power to make you the weakest. But here we are, with arms wide open to be stabbed in the heart with a silly grin on the face. We are all foolish in love, but did we ever want it any other way?

The feeling of pain, helplessness, rage, despair, and fear that grows within us when love blossoms is precisely captured in this scene from Zindagi Gulzar Hai by the protagonist Kashaf.

when hot priest said "Love is awful. It’s painful. It’s frightening. It makes you doubt yourself, judge yourself[..]love isn’t something that weak people do. Being a romantic takes a hell of a lot of hope..when you find somebody that you love, it feels like hope" and kashaf said— pic.twitter.com/VJmUDUm1HA — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 23, 2022

This took Twitter back to hot priest's speech from Fleabag Season 2 and nothing seems to seize this inexplicable emotion better.

hot priest from fleabag speech about love pic.twitter.com/FvkerK2vLX — female kendall roy (@saoirceronan) August 23, 2022

Twitter has found yet another reason to fawn over Kashaf's monologues and we love it when the beautiful sentiment is also comprehended so beautifully.

We loved this drama in India which was unlike anything we had seen in our own country until then. These solitary reflections of Kashaf, delivered in Sanam Saeed's pro voice, used to reach the very core. @tomtomatoe, one day will do a space as an Indian fan of Pakistani drama. https://t.co/hhZ7upVknp — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) August 25, 2022

Mai miss karoongi? Miss toh shayad ek chota lafz hai inn ehsaassaat ke liye jo mai tumhaare liye rakhne lagi hoon. Aur ab mai apne aap se darne lagi hoon. Kisi se mohabbat insaan ko bahut kamzor kar deti hai..bahut bebas, majboor, mahkoom. https://t.co/znn3LGNzFG — Bhaad me jaao ............ (@Daniyalj15) August 24, 2022

kashaf was the og feminist we all needed, also a romantic heart 🫀🫀❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/juMqz1Dbir — u (@toinytaco) August 26, 2022

Kashaf's monologues >>>>>>>>>

Best female character in my boooks!! https://t.co/H2pjLYUppf — meezan shaikh (@memezann) August 24, 2022

My favourite things about Zindagi Gulzar Hai is its ability to make me think about love, life and everything in between https://t.co/V4s5Lu9o8a — haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) August 24, 2022

Yaar no matter how many times I watch this show, just can't get over! https://t.co/kp4rQXVNQS — Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) August 24, 2022

It’s been a longass decade yet not even a single writer could make a character like Kashaf. She’ll forever be iconic https://t.co/fLfexEF4lZ — ririkai | Conrad’s gf (@ririkai111) August 24, 2022

She’s got some fine monologues all throughout the series and this tweet is worth a bookmark ❤️ https://t.co/Nk0MBTTMX4 — Z @ ! n @ b (@xainabs) August 24, 2022

Thanks Kashaf. Pain never felt more beautiful.