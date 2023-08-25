Last year, Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files released and created quite a stir. This year, the movie has won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. And once again, this decision has created a controversy. People are questioning how a film with such a theme is being awarded a Nargis Dutt award?
Many are angry and asking how this took place, even though there is a strong contradiction between the two. Especially considering the history of Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s social and humanitarian work. Take a look:
What do you think about this?
