Last year, Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files released and created quite a stir. This year, the movie has won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. And once again, this decision has created a controversy. People are questioning how a film with such a theme is being awarded a Nargis Dutt award?

Many are angry and asking how this took place, even though there is a strong contradiction between the two. Especially considering the history of Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s social and humanitarian work. Take a look:

Nargis Dutt was a huge admirer of Nehru and faiz Ahmad Faiz



They gave an award named after her to Kashmir files.



Sick. Sick. Sick — Mini Nair (@minicnair) August 24, 2023

Seriously. This is ridiculous. The national awards for films has been reduced to a joke award. Nargis & Sunil Dutt truly worked for national integration & awarding hate propaganda is a travesty https://t.co/jyccj8y7Aq — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 24, 2023

Up for a joke?



Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration is The Kashmir Files. At the national awards.



That’s it. That’s the joke.#YehBikGayaHaiCinema #NationalAwards — Saumya Baijal سومیا بیجل (@saumyabaijal) August 24, 2023

What an irony it is that a divisive film like Kashmir Files wins the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.#NationalFilmAwards2023 #KashmirFiles#ItsSoIronicThatEvenThisTweetIsAnOxymoron — The Novemberist (@SanchetDevlekar) August 24, 2023

Irony.

Sunil Dutt vouched for national integration.

' The Kashmir Files ' a vulgar and propaganda movie gets the Nargis Dutt award. — Dr MANOJKUMAR YADAV (@manoj4justice) August 24, 2023

The awarding of the Nargis Dutt award for best feature film on national integration to 'The Kashmir Files' is an insult to Nargis Dutt. — Shakeel Mohammed (@Shakeel97867670) August 24, 2023

Propaganda movie which was made only for misleading the whole society 'The kashmir files' won Nargis dutt award for Best feature film on National Integration.(joke🧐)

Its very sad to see that The movie like 'Jai bhim' didn't get single mention in 69th national #NationalAwards pic.twitter.com/Cd5e0Hqnlv — 🔥वसुसेन🔥 (@Mrutyyunjay) August 24, 2023

At International Film Festival of India (IFFI) "The kashmir files was called a 'propaganda and vulgar' movie by Israeli filmmakers



Today #TheKashmirFiles ' wins Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on "National Integration". #NationalFilmAwards2023 — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) August 24, 2023

The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration. National integration?? Really? 😂😂 — DeludedDoc (@SickularFiberal) August 24, 2023

Lol. 'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on (Entire) national integration.

Soon Sudarshan tv will bag the national integration award, and Monu Manesar the Gandhi peace prize. https://t.co/UwHOE4Z5Yu — iblis archie (@archie_214) August 24, 2023

How would Nargis Dutt have felt about Kashmir Files? — Sumaiya Zama (she/her) (@sumi4prez) August 24, 2023

Insult of Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt ji 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🙏



Had both been alive today they would have definitely protested this ' The Kashmir Files '



@duttsanjay will you protest or 🤷‍♂️🙏🤔#nonsense #NationalFilmAwards2023 https://t.co/WLDlIPgi2N — Kunal Chatterjee (@KunalCh37079569) August 24, 2023

The Nargis Dutt award for The Kashmir Files..someone please spot the irony in this sentence. — AH (@TaciturnToast) August 24, 2023

A film that vilified an entire community and created a communal divide is being facilitated with an award named after a woman belonging to the same community.



India is a parody. https://t.co/1TwABGgZA8 — ajgar singh (@IndieKnopfler) August 24, 2023

Nargis Dutt was a staunch admirer of Jawaharlal Nehru and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. A staunch secularist.



Nargis Dutt would be rolling in her grave right now knowing that a vile propaganda film won an award after her name for the Best Film on National Integration. https://t.co/PSajdmYiQf — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 24, 2023

They do have a sense of humor, a rather cruel one. https://t.co/b17apeNrpg — Punit Pania (@Punit_Pania) August 24, 2023

Absolute shame! This insults Nargis and Sunil Dutt who personified communal harmony and national integration. https://t.co/CiGkx5EcNH — GarvSeSecular (@GarvSeSecular) August 24, 2023

And Hitler should have got the noble peace prize ! 😂 Poor Nargis Dutt must be turning in her grave 😳🫣😐 https://t.co/Ah46dn06UD — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) August 24, 2023

What do you think about this?