The director takes the creative lead in a film. From the screenplay, the whole creative process to the final edit, they visualize the film before we get to watch it on our screens.

Ever wondered how much this creative job pays them? Like Bollywood celebs, there's a specific fee allotted for directors too.

Here's how much our Bollywood directors are paid:

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films are a visual treat to watch. From Gangubai Kathiawadi to Bajirao Mastani he crafts every story with mere perfection. He usually lets go of his direction fee for the movie but takes a chunk of the box office collection.

2. Karan Johar

Karan Johar is among the most popular directors in Bollywood. He is known to launch new talents in the Indian film industry. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director charges around ₹10 crores for directing a film.

3. Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani has given us some massive hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Sanju, and 3 Idiots among others. The director is known for creating quality films and charges ₹10 crores to direct a film.

4. SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is known for the film franchise Baahubali, which was a massive hit. Reportedly, the director charges ₹100 crores for directing a film.

5. Rohit Shetty

Rohit gives us action-packaged films that are pure masala to watch on screens. He has directed films like Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham. Rohit charges around ₹25 crores for directing a film.

6. Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam creates magic on screen that keeps us glued to our screens. Although he directs more Tamil films, he has directed some iconic Hindi films like Sathiya and Guru. As per reports, he charges up to ₹9 crore for directing a film.

7. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap makes films that reveal the ugly side of society, politics, and a lot of other things. He picks up dark genre stories and has given us films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D. Anurag charges around ₹8 crores to direct films.

8. Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has directed quality films like Chak De India, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Ek Tha Tiger. The director gained success after Ek Tha Tiger and charges ₹8 crores to direct a film.

9. Farhan Akhtar

The multi-talented director is a screenwriter, playback singer, and producer. He gave us some iconic films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don among others. Farhan takes home ₹15 crores for directing a film.

