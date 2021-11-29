Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are such a perfect pairing that it almost feels unreal. They are adorable, every moment featuring them on the internet or on a couch on Koffee with Karan or in basic interviews.

Case in point, this particular interview, where the couple talks about life, career, stardom and oh, yes, Vicky Kaushal dancing to Teri Ore as part of a dancing exercise at an acting institute.

Twitter user Shreemi Verma actually believes it's like watching their first date and we couldn't agree more!

it's like watching a first date pic.twitter.com/sAlzcmdZUN — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 27, 2021

And we aren't the only ones who believe this from the bottom of our hearts.

Crazy how this started in front of us!! Indirectly with Karan first then it led to this interview 🥺💕#VicKathttps://t.co/DvZv06L29b — Aria Isara 🇫🇷♌🕉 (@aria_isara) November 28, 2021

This whole IV makes me so happy both of them were so blushy, and there was so much tension, and vibe was fun aaa https://t.co/uK6IVoi2p0 — Duh. (@mirchiilagi) November 28, 2021

no but this whole things was so cute though <3 https://t.co/YKwwhveJs8 — ` (@dhawandiariess) November 28, 2021

High time I watched this thing https://t.co/6hgGbilEdi — SussexHive. (@tears_ric0chet) November 27, 2021

These guys literally discussed poems. To be specific, a Rudyard Kipling poem, If, while talking about the successes and failures and the experiences that have shaped their lives and their careers!

You can watch the whole interview here:

They are so cute!!