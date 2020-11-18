Chaliye Iss Khel Ko Aage Badhate Hai & Let's See If You Can Become A Crorepati

Are you watching KBC while working from home? Do you think you could have nailed it on the hot seat?
Take this quiz to know how true your claims are.
1. Who is the first woman to successfully climb K2, the world’s second highest mountain peak?
2. Who became the first chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University?
3. Shane Watson, who announced retirement from all forms of Cricket, belongs to which country?
4. Who was the first Indian woman officer to lead an all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade in 2019?
5. Who has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India?
6. Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name Rauza-i-Munawwara?
7. Since its inception, which category of the Nobel Prize has been awarded every single year?
8. Which of the following ministerial portfolios Pranab Mukherjee did not hold?
9. Who among the following was not one of the recipients of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020?
10. India's first seaplane project was recently launched between which two cities?
11. Who is the Indian-origin minister in Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet?
12. Manas National Park is situated in which state?
13. The chief justice and other judges of the high courts are appointed by which one of the following?
14. Satyagraha Sabha was founded by Mahatma Gandhi against which of the following Acts?
15. Which country will host the next ICC T20 World Cup in 2021?
