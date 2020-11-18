Chaliye Iss Khel Ko Aage Badhate Hai & Let's See If You Can Become A Crorepati

Are you watching KBC while working from home? Do you think you could have nailed it on the hot seat?

Take this quiz to know how true your claims are.

1. Who is the first woman to successfully climb K2, the world’s second highest mountain peak? via Britannica 1. Junko Tabei 2. Wanda Rutkiewicz 3. Tamae Watanabe 4. Chantal Mauduit

2. Who became the first chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University? via TNIE 1. Sultan Jahan Begum 2. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad 3. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan 4. Mir Usman Ali Khan

3. Shane Watson, who announced retirement from all forms of Cricket, belongs to which country? via insider sport 1. England 2. Australia 3. New Zealand 4. South Africa

4. Who was the first Indian woman officer to lead an all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade in 2019? 1. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi 2. Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi 3. Captain Tanya Shergill 4. Lieutenant Shivangi

5. Who has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India? via zeebiz 1. Ashima Goyal 2. M Rajeshwar Rao 3. Jayanth R Varma 4. Shashanka Bhide

6. Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name Rauza-i-Munawwara? via world atlas 1. Humayun's Tomb 2. Taj Mahal 3. Shalimar Bagh 4. Chini Ka Rauza

7. Since its inception, which category of the Nobel Prize has been awarded every single year? via princeton 1. Chemistry 2. Physics 3. Economics 4. Peace

8. Which of the following ministerial portfolios Pranab Mukherjee did not hold? 1. Minister of Defence 2. Minister of External Affairs 3. Minister of Finance 4. Minister of Home Affairs

9. Who among the following was not one of the recipients of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020? 1. Vinesh Phogat 2. Rohit Sharma 3. Manika Batra 4. Dutee Chand

10. India's first seaplane project was recently launched between which two cities? 1. Ahmedabad and Vadodara 2. Ahmedabad and Jamnagar 3. Ahmedabad and Kevadia 4. Ahmedabad and Surat

11. Who is the Indian-origin minister in Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet? 1. Vivek Murthy 2. Priyanca Radhakrishnan 3. Anita Anand 4. None of these

12. Manas National Park is situated in which state? 1. Arunachal Pradesh 2. Assam 3. Sikkim 4. Himachal Pradesh

13. The chief justice and other judges of the high courts are appointed by which one of the following? 1. Prime Minister 2. Chief Minister 3. Governor 4. President

14. Satyagraha Sabha was founded by Mahatma Gandhi against which of the following Acts? 1. Government of Indian Act, 1935 2. Rowlatt Act, 1919 3. Official Secet Act, 1923 4. The Indian Councils Act, 1909