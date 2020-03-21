Kenny Rogers, the country music pop icon, singer and musician has passed away due to natural causes at the age of 81.

Famous for his songs like Gambler and his iconic meme format, Kenny touched many lives with his art. Amidst the COVI-19 outbreak, the family will be having a small service for his funeral. In a public statement, the family mentioned:

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

Kenny Roggers' legacy will live on with his soulful music and meaningful lyrics. May his soul rest in peace.