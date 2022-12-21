It’s no secret that Kerala is known to be home to some of the most steadfast fans and followers of the FIFA World Cup. Which is why it’s not surprising that this couple from Kerala showed their enthusiasm for the sport by wearing Messi and Mbappe jerseys, even on their wedding day!

Credit: Shiksha News

ADVERTISEMENT R Athira and Sachin R got married in Kochi on the day the FIFA World Cup 2022 final was being held. And they wore Argentina and France football teams jerseys on the special day! Yep, you read that right. I personally think it’s very cool that they decided to show their support for their favorite teams even on the day of their wedding.

Credit: India Posts

I feel like this is the cutest wedding of 2022. What a way to get married to the love of your life.