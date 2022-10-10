Out of the many unpleasant things that women have to deal with, the uneasiness and fear of stepping out at night is one of the biggest. Which is why this initiative that was started by Muvattupuzha’s (Kerala) MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan called ‘Girls Night Out,’ seems so interesting.

This town in the Ernakulam district of Kerala decided to hold the four-day long program with activities such as music performances, Zumba dance and training and a women’s marathon along with food joints. And it aimed at encouraging women to step out after dark.

The program was held on a half-a-kilometre stretch of M C Road and started everyday at 5.30 PM and lasted till 11.30 PM.

And apparently it was a big hit with people. Where usually, the people of the town would end their day around 8-8.30 PM, for the past week or so, they’ve been out till 11.30 PM. Here’s a post by MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan sharing his happiness regarding the event which ended on Sunday.

And here’s all the love people sent out for the campaign.

This was a refreshing to read!