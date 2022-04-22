There's no doubt that Naveen Kumar Gowda AKA Yash is one of the most prominent actors of the Kannada film industry. Known for his brilliant acting skills and on-point dialogue delivery, the actor has delivered a number of superhits throughout his career.

Today, we have compiled a list of the actor's highest-rated movies on IMDb that left viewers in awe. Read on.



1. KGF: Chapter 2 - 9.6

This period action movie, which is the sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, has taken the entire country by storm. With powerful dialogues and a gripping storyline, the movie has been receiving a tremendous response from all across the globe. So much so, that it minted ₹500 crores at the global box office in just four days of its release. Needless to say, it is one of Yash's finest and top-rated movies.

2. KGF: Chapter 1 - 8.4

This period action movie is the first instalment in the series, followed by KGF: Chapter 2. With opulent sets, stunning cinematography and iconic dialogues, this movie has a separate fan base. Filmed on a budget of a whopping ₹80 crore, it was the most expensive Kannada movie at the time of its release. Playing Rocky, a high-ranking assassin, Yash gave a stellar performance in this movie.

3. Kallara Santhe - 8.4

Revolving around a young man who is let down by the system, this action drama movie is directed by Sumana Kittur. Featuring Yash in a prominent role, this movie is one of the top-rated movies of his career.

4. Googly - 7.5

Starring Yash and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, this rom-com bagged numerous nominations and awards including SIIMA awards for Best Director (Pavan Wadeyar), Best Cinematographer (Vaidi S), Best Lyricist (Pavan Wadeyar) and Best Fight Choreographer (Ravi Varma). Directed by Pavan Wadeyar, this movie revolves around two people, who meet at a college event and fall in love.

5. Mr And Mrs Ramachari - 7.4

This romantic action comedy, written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, focuses on a hot-headed youngster and his sophisticated love interest. Featuring Yash as the titular character, this movie bagged several awards at the Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards. Interestingly, the movie became one of the Kannada industry's most successful movies and was remade in Marathi as Mr and Mrs Sadachari and in Odia as Shakti.

6. Rocky - 7.4

Directed by SK Nagendra Urs and written by Vijay Chendoor, this romantic drama stars Yash as the protagonist. The movie is known for its original soundtrack. The movie also stars newcomer Bianca Desai along with Jai Jagadish, Ramesh Bhat and Santhosh in supporting roles. The movie revolves around a man, who is head over heels in love with a woman. He, however, sacrifices his love and tries to unite her with her lover.

7. Modalasala - 7.4

Featuring Yash as Karthik, this romantic drama revolves around two lovers and their parents, who are reluctant to accept their marriage. Marking the directorial debut of Purushottham C Somanathapura, the movie has the right amount of romance and emotions.

8. Kiraathaka - 7.4

With a foot-tapping background score and an interesting story, this romantic comedy is one of Yash's lowest rated movies. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie, Kalavani, starring Yash and Oviya in the lead roles. Even though the movie received positive reviews from critics upon its theatrical release, it failed to leave a mark on its audience.

9. Raja Huli - 7.1

The remake of the Tamil movie, Sundarapandian, this movie, which was made with a budget of ₹6 crores, recovered its cost within seven days of its release. Directed by Guru Deshpande and written by SR Prabhakaran, this comedy-drama was a commercial hit at the box office, becoming the actor's third consecutive hit after the movies Drama and Googly.

10. Drama - 6.9

Needless to mention, this rom-com thriller is one of the lowest-rated movies of the actor's career. Directed and co-produced by Yogaraj Bhat, this movie stars Yash as Venkatesha, a young student who falls in love with his classmate. Even though the movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a blockbuster hit, it remains at the bottom of the actor's IMDb list.

Yash- what a phenomenal actor!

Please note that all of the mentioned ratings are taken from IMDb.