Just four days after its release, KGF: Chapter 2 had minted ₹500 crores at the global box office. From powerful dialogues to a gripping storyline, this period action movie has been receiving a tremendous response from all across the globe.

While some fans of the movie have been making reels on its famous dialogues, others are copying and flaunting the protagonist's style on their social media. However, a fan went over and above to show his love for the actor.

In an interesting incident, a die-hard fan of the movie gave a quirky and hilarious twist to one of the iconic dialogues from the movie and got it printed on his wedding card.

While the original dialogue from the movie is:

Violence, violence, violence. I don't like it. I avoid. But, violence likes me, I can't avoid.

He gave a funny twist to the dialogue and wrote:

Marriage, marriage, marriage. I don’t like it. I avoid. But, my relatives like marriage, I can’t avoid.

Needless to mention, the picture of the wedding card went viral. And, this is what netizens had to say:

What do you think about this KGF-inspired wedding card?