Following a blockbuster first installment, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is measuring up to the audience's and critics' anticipation. The film starring Yash, which had a fantastic first day, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. And, as anticipated, it has done even better on its second day.

The sequel to the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 features Yash in the lead role of Rocky, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. 

KGF 2
Source: YouTube

The trailer of the film depicted Rocky as a powerful gold mining mogul who becomes embroiled in a feud with Raveena Tandon, a renowned politician. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt arrives in the city as Rocky's nemesis, Adheera.

Read these tweets before watching the period action drama that everyone is raving about on social media.

Checkout the trailer here: