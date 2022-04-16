Following a blockbuster first installment, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is measuring up to the audience's and critics' anticipation. The film starring Yash, which had a fantastic first day, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. And, as anticipated, it has done even better on its second day.

The sequel to the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 features Yash in the lead role of Rocky, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film depicted Rocky as a powerful gold mining mogul who becomes embroiled in a feud with Raveena Tandon, a renowned politician. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt arrives in the city as Rocky's nemesis, Adheera.

Read these tweets before watching the period action drama that everyone is raving about on social media.

#Yash has enough inferno to set the screen ablaze in #KGF2. He delivers both, punches and punch lines with gusto. His extraordinary act [as the invincible #Rocky] is the driving force of this franchise. #KGF2 is his big ticket to superstardom. #KGF2Review — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2022

Goosebump in every scene of the movie .



The movie was fantastic. Everyone acted very well in the movie. VFX and Graphics was amazing.



And i am saying it again Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious#KGF2 #KGF3 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2InCinemas #KGF2review #KGFChapter2#RockyBhai pic.twitter.com/mXqpSDRzRU — 𝘈𝘭𝘰𝘬 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘶𝘳  (@iAlokVC) April 15, 2022

Yash's boss entry in #KGF2 is the most badass and epic entry in the whole of fucking indian cinema.



Uff!! That silhouette that comes when his name flashes and that bgm, I went 3rd time to watch the entry itself 🤤@TheNameIsYash @KGFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/6zx4iztEFb — dhyaaan⚡ (@dhyanseeks) April 16, 2022

#KGF2 The daringness to imagine something so BIG and presenting it with absolute style calls for a huge applause. The visuals, dialogues and action elevates the enormity of the film and underscores the power of a mother's dream. CONGRATULATIONS team!! pic.twitter.com/mNuLyzoOWG — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 16, 2022

#KGF2 is an absolute fun watch, and the audience reactions make your viewing even more entertaining. — Gaurav Verma (@_GauravVerma) April 16, 2022

Yash's charisma and style is the USP of the movie. The man literally steals every scene he is in. #KGF2 — Nush (@haringtonKnight) April 15, 2022

Prashanth Neel explored his style in previous two films but establishes it like a king in KGF2. What a filmmaker…. Yash is stupendous. Proud of this man and his extraordinary journey… #KGF2 #FirstHalf done — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 14, 2022

A perfect sequel that is packed with lot of dramatic high point,elevation and goosebumps worthy action scenes!



Entire credit to the master craftsman Prashanth Neel,he's such a gem.. can't wait for Saalar & KGF 3❤️



Yash swag and screen presence ❤‍🔥



4/5#KGF2 pic.twitter.com/esCObwDmjE — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) April 14, 2022

#KGF2 is extraordinary & beyond expectations.

kudos to Dir @prashanth_neel garu for his imagination and vision@TheNameIsYash garu lived in the character with swag, both of them took us into KGF world congratulations @hombalefilms for making this franchise to Pan India level pic.twitter.com/b8mKAwxIPF — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 14, 2022

Still can't get over from this climax ⚡#KGF2 #KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/uIerDzQyyD — B I L L A (@Sobinbilla7) April 16, 2022

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 4/5. @prashanth_neel stands tall as one of the best in the mass elevation genre, who celebrates his hero & thrills us bigg. Very strong in emotions, making us cry a bit too!



And the best part! This shall be continued 😎🔥 Pls don't walk out during the credits! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022

This man Screen presence is Just another level of Indian Cinema @TheNameIsYash 🌟🔥Enjoyed every seconds specially With lot of Goosebumps dialogues 🔥😍..#KGF2review - For the First time I will Give 5/5 For A Movie!😮🔥#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/El2sjo7Tir — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓗𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓽✯ (@ItsMeHayat_) April 15, 2022

Finished watching #KGFChapter2

Must Must Must watch ! Full and Full of mass scenes packed and overloaded ! Highly Recommended 🔥💥! Asusual @TheNameIsYash steal show 🔥! Pakka Theatre material 🔥!



Single screen release in kumbakonam city 🔥!#KGF2#KGF2onApr14#kgf2incinemas — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) April 14, 2022

#KGF2 is a must watch for every youth in India. Although the movie has great BGM, cinematography and action sequences but the BEST thing is the underlying relationship between Mother and Son.



You will love your Mother way more after watching this movie trust me.@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/JMUAht3xIz — Sushant Panda (@realsushant1) April 16, 2022

