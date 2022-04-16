Following a blockbuster first installment, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is measuring up to the audience's and critics' anticipation. The film starring Yash, which had a fantastic first day, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. And, as anticipated, it has done even better on its second day.
The sequel to the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 features Yash in the lead role of Rocky, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.
The trailer of the film depicted Rocky as a powerful gold mining mogul who becomes embroiled in a feud with Raveena Tandon, a renowned politician. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt arrives in the city as Rocky's nemesis, Adheera.
Read these tweets before watching the period action drama that everyone is raving about on social media.
#Yash has enough inferno to set the screen ablaze in #KGF2. He delivers both, punches and punch lines with gusto. His extraordinary act [as the invincible #Rocky] is the driving force of this franchise. #KGF2 is his big ticket to superstardom. #KGF2Review— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2022
Goosebump in every scene of the movie .— 𝘈𝘭𝘰𝘬 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘶𝘳 (@iAlokVC) April 15, 2022
The movie was fantastic. Everyone acted very well in the movie. VFX and Graphics was amazing.
And i am saying it again Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious#KGF2 #KGF3 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2InCinemas #KGF2review #KGFChapter2#RockyBhai pic.twitter.com/mXqpSDRzRU
Yash's boss entry in #KGF2 is the most badass and epic entry in the whole of fucking indian cinema.— dhyaaan⚡ (@dhyanseeks) April 16, 2022
Uff!! That silhouette that comes when his name flashes and that bgm, I went 3rd time to watch the entry itself 🤤@TheNameIsYash @KGFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/6zx4iztEFb
#KGF2 The daringness to imagine something so BIG and presenting it with absolute style calls for a huge applause. The visuals, dialogues and action elevates the enormity of the film and underscores the power of a mother's dream. CONGRATULATIONS team!! pic.twitter.com/mNuLyzoOWG— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 16, 2022
#KGF2 is an absolute fun watch, and the audience reactions make your viewing even more entertaining.— Gaurav Verma (@_GauravVerma) April 16, 2022
Yash's charisma and style is the USP of the movie. The man literally steals every scene he is in. #KGF2— Nush (@haringtonKnight) April 15, 2022
Prashanth Neel explored his style in previous two films but establishes it like a king in KGF2. What a filmmaker…. Yash is stupendous. Proud of this man and his extraordinary journey… #KGF2 #FirstHalf done— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 14, 2022
A perfect sequel that is packed with lot of dramatic high point,elevation and goosebumps worthy action scenes!— K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) April 14, 2022
Entire credit to the master craftsman Prashanth Neel,he's such a gem.. can't wait for Saalar & KGF 3❤️
Yash swag and screen presence ❤🔥
4/5#KGF2 pic.twitter.com/esCObwDmjE
#KGF2 is extraordinary & beyond expectations.— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 14, 2022
kudos to Dir @prashanth_neel garu for his imagination and vision@TheNameIsYash garu lived in the character with swag, both of them took us into KGF world congratulations @hombalefilms for making this franchise to Pan India level pic.twitter.com/b8mKAwxIPF
What a movie. Masterpiece of Indian Cinema.— Someshwar (@Someshwar08) April 14, 2022
All time Greatest making for a movie those Quality scenes and Music#KGFChapter2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur@bhuvangowda84 @hombalefilms @RaviBasrur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/OVHpv7n80C
Still can't get over from this climax ⚡#KGF2 #KGFChpater2 pic.twitter.com/uIerDzQyyD— B I L L A (@Sobinbilla7) April 16, 2022
#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 4/5. @prashanth_neel stands tall as one of the best in the mass elevation genre, who celebrates his hero & thrills us bigg. Very strong in emotions, making us cry a bit too!— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022
And the best part! This shall be continued 😎🔥 Pls don't walk out during the credits!
This man Screen presence is Just another level of Indian Cinema @TheNameIsYash 🌟🔥Enjoyed every seconds specially With lot of Goosebumps dialogues 🔥😍..#KGF2review - For the First time I will Give 5/5 For A Movie!😮🔥#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/El2sjo7Tir— 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓗𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓽✯ (@ItsMeHayat_) April 15, 2022
Finished watching #KGFChapter2— Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) April 14, 2022
Must Must Must watch ! Full and Full of mass scenes packed and overloaded ! Highly Recommended 🔥💥! Asusual @TheNameIsYash steal show 🔥! Pakka Theatre material 🔥!
Single screen release in kumbakonam city 🔥!#KGF2#KGF2onApr14#kgf2incinemas
#KGF2 is a must watch for every youth in India. Although the movie has great BGM, cinematography and action sequences but the BEST thing is the underlying relationship between Mother and Son.— Sushant Panda (@realsushant1) April 16, 2022
You will love your Mother way more after watching this movie trust me.@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/JMUAht3xIz
