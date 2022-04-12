Unless you live in an isolated igloo, you'd know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon to be man and wife.

Amidst the hullabaloo of preparations, rumours, and well wishes, an advice from a very close ally of the couple Sanjay Dutt grabbed our eyeballs.

Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt adviced the couple to stay happy and have kids soon.

"Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other," Dutt said while interacting with the media during the promotion of his upcoming film, KGF 2. Ranbir and Alia will "have to hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory," he added.

"Make kids soon, Ranbir, and stay happy!" Dutt concluded his statement regarding the much-anticipated Ranbir and Alia wedding.

This, however, did not catch us off guard. Isn't he just like the uncles or the relatives we unwillingly come across at random Indian weddings? Looks like the tinsel town of Bollywood is as desi as it is in the movies.

In his biography, Sanju, Ranbir played the character of Dutt. Ranbir received a lot of critical accolades for the film, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In the song "Baba bolta hai," the two stars also appeared together near the end of the film.