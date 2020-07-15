9 years ago today, three childhood friends reunited for a much-awaited bachelors' trip on the silver screen.

From that day on, watching Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan's journey to seize the day while discovering themselves on their trip to Spain has become our comforting guilty pleasure.



Along with all the wanderlust goals and giving a much-needed nudge to our procrastinating generation to check things off of our bucket list, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has also blessed us with some amazing music.

One such song from the movie that instantly makes me want to pack my bags and go out on a road trip is 'Khwabon Ke Parindey'.



Now I don't know what exactly is it about that song but as soon as I hear the opening guitar strums, it instantly brings a smile on my face.

The song somehow reminds me to stop everything I'm doing and just enjoy the moment and breathe for a few seconds.

Maybe it's the beautifully curated lyrics or the soothing music of this soulful track that instantly takes me back to the last road trip I took.

Sung by Alyssa Mendonsa and Mohit Chauhan, this duet somehow reminds me of how carefree one can get when they're traveling.

You know, the excitement of the journey, the risk and thrill of finding your way and that feeling you get when you finally reach the destination? The song perfectly encapsulates all the emotions and somehow makes them come alive.

And that calming joy of just looking out of the window, staring at the clear sky and guessing the shape of the clouds. You're literally enjoying the art of doing nothing.

Maybe it's the backstory of how Laila impulsively follows Arjun to express her love for him or the beauty of how well-shot the video is that makes this song hit the right spot.

But I bet something about this track gives you the vibe to seize the day and unapologetically go after what you love. That is what the cinematography of the song teaches us, doesn't it?

In today's scenario, where we're locked in our homes and all our travel plans are canceled, this soulful song gives us hope by reminding us of that wanderlusty feeling we're holding on to.

You can listen to the full song here: