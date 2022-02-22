If you're on Instagram, there's little chance you haven't come across Kili Paul, the Tiktoker from Tanzania. Paul won millions of hearts of Indians for his reels, where he lip-syncs and dances on Bollywood songs. In some videos, he is also joined by his sister Neema Paul and the two have set Instagram on fire with their talent.

It was his dance on the remix of the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani that made him a major hit among Indians and garnered a lot of attention. He now has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and continues to dance and lip-sync to popular Bollywood tunes.

The viral sensation was recently felicitated by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian ambassador Binaya Pradhan shared the images from the meeting on his Twitter account.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Twitterati was quite happy with the recognition the Tik Tok star received, because he definitely deserves it.

Wow, just made my day..we should always appreciate efforts — Shivani Arya (Shivi) (@shivaniarya19) February 22, 2022

Applause to whoever appreciate his tiktok works including you Mr Ambassador — Christian Makawa (@MakawaChristian) February 21, 2022

Fantastic. Well deserved recognition. We should invite him for the next Independence Day Celebrations and honour him. His videos have bought the countries together more than any other cultural events. — Suresh K R Kumar (@krsureshkumar) February 21, 2022

India in Tanzania did a great Job to greet and pay respect to this hero and great supporter of India soft power. We should and Missions should actively engage these soft power warriors for Indian good as well as global good. — Keshav Jha (@keshavjha25) February 22, 2022

We appreciate your recognization for kilipaul, he truly present the love of Tanzanians to Indians songs and films. Me too I'm in love of Indian culture, songs and films. Namastee — Kashindye El-Nino (@Mr_EandP) February 21, 2022

I’m proud of him, it is message to youth ‘social media can be source of opportunities rather than source of moral decay’ — Emmanuel Mwang'onda (@emmerleo) February 21, 2022

Congratulations brother 👏 you deserve this. — pranav chandra (@pranav_chandra_) February 22, 2022

This is a great example of how music and culture have no boundaries. Kudos to Kili Paul.