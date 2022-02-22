If you're on Instagram, there's little chance you haven't come across Kili Paul, the Tiktoker from Tanzania. Paul won millions of hearts of Indians for his reels, where he lip-syncs and dances on Bollywood songs. In some videos, he is also joined by his sister Neema Paul and the two have set Instagram on fire with their talent.

It was his dance on the remix of the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani that made him a major hit among Indians and garnered a lot of attention. He now has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and continues to dance and lip-sync to popular Bollywood tunes.

The viral sensation was recently felicitated by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian ambassador Binaya Pradhan shared the images from the meeting on his Twitter account.

Twitterati was quite happy with the recognition the Tik Tok star received, because he definitely deserves it.

This is a great example of how music and culture have no boundaries. Kudos to Kili Paul.