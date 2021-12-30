Everyone who grew up in a desi household, has had exposure to two supposed 'magic remedies' - haldi and amla.

No matter what the disease (including corona for a second), the grown-ups vouched that one of these two could eliminate it. 

Source: Siddham.in

Now, we can't really contest the fact that they are good for health but their endorsement as 'remedies for everything' might be a little over the top. It can often become tough to explain this to parents, though. They have more conviction on Amla than they have on me. 

Source: Pinkvilla

But they are not the only ones, turns out even Kim Kardashian vouches for the same. She recently posted a photo of Amla detoxifying products on Instagram, thanking Dr. Kanodia, the maker of them.

These products included a moisturiser too.

Source: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

A little research tells us that Kim has been a fan of these products for a long time, now, and Dr. Kanodia - who describes himself as 'King of Closed Scarless Rhinoplasty' - has even shared her reviews on his Instagram.

Interestingly, a lot of Hollywood celebs, including Sofia Vergara, swear by Amla and its benefits for skin and overall health.

Okay, I guess you win this, parents.