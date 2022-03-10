You know, when all of the internet is on your side because your ex is a stalking little A-hole, it's probably a good idea not to ruin that goodwill. But of course, if you are Kim Kardashian, you just can't help it. 

Kim Kardashian
Source: Twitter

In a recent interview, Kardashian told reporters that she wished women would just get off their a**es and go to work. She was also of the opinion that nobody wanted to work these days. 

Maybe, Kim's idea of work is very different from women who are not born to famous millionaires. In any case, the ratio that has followed has been heartwarming. 

Not that Kimberly really cares, but sometimes at least try to make sense, IDK. Its too much to ask maybe. 