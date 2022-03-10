You know, when all of the internet is on your side because your ex is a stalking little A-hole, it's probably a good idea not to ruin that goodwill. But of course, if you are Kim Kardashian, you just can't help it.

In a recent interview, Kardashian told reporters that she wished women would just get off their a**es and go to work. She was also of the opinion that nobody wanted to work these days.

Maybe, Kim's idea of work is very different from women who are not born to famous millionaires. In any case, the ratio that has followed has been heartwarming.

Remember when she flew herself and her family to a private island in the middle of the pandemic for her birthday and bragged about it? Meanwhile millions of people where losing their jobs and standing in long food lines? Good times…gooood times #Kardashian https://t.co/bd8mdPdphp — Jamison Taters McFee (@JamisonMcfee) March 10, 2022

Most countries have record levels of unpaid overtime and working conditions that are akin to modern slavery resulting in widespread fatigue, depression, burn out etc etc so #gtfu https://t.co/4MlImxHXbW — noon chai (@noon_chai) March 10, 2022

No, I have the best advice, be born into a rich family, get a shit ton of plastic surgery, film and then release an orchestrated sex tape, parlay that planned noteriety into a "reality" show exploiting younger sisters and...viola! Easy peasy https://t.co/NysDvZyv5d — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 10, 2022

How about starring in "Keeping up with the minimum wage". Let's see how long this show last!#KimKardashian #Variety https://t.co/taV90B9Efc — D is for Developer (@DieulaLumertine) March 10, 2022

Rich people always so quick to tell us this but let's be real here. They're mainly complaining about people not wanting to work for THEM. Especially because of the low pay, unpaid overtime, terrible benefits, bad work conditions, etc. https://t.co/Wj72YbgU9s — ً🌷eren defense attorney © (@renhyuckprint) March 10, 2022

Rich people gotta stop giving the rest of us advice to “work harder” ESPECIALLY when the amount of work they’ve done doesn’t equal even 1% of how much money they have. https://t.co/WO7pNwf8v5 — Marwan Ramadan (@_MarwanRamadan) March 10, 2022

Perhaps if you visited the workers in your sweatshops you would realize whose actually working #tonedeaf https://t.co/tnNebfhAIg — mrs.Dhillon ❥ (@AToor26_) March 10, 2022

You literally stole money from Brandy while you were sleeping with her brother, stole designs from creative black women, and cosplay as a black women to be a “fashion icon”. What work have you done besides thievery? Oh and you were an assistant for Paris Hilton. https://t.co/kj4q5m27Ow — 𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙎 (@NotYouAgain69) March 10, 2022

This the same bitch who got kicked off of #DWTS bc she was too lazy to show up for rehearsal?



Born richies slamming the work ethic of REAL people? Fuck off, Kim.



Your idea of "work" is putting your name on a product that SOMEONE ELSE did all the work to develop.#STFUKimK https://t.co/lj0L6XRztq — Jeanine Curtis (@DjJetCityWoman) March 10, 2022

Her father had a net worth of 30 million dollars when he died. But yes get up and work you minions. https://t.co/yBw90onWNr — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 9, 2022

I'm going to need your born in Beverly Hills, famous for banging Ray J ass to sit the entire fuck down. https://t.co/VudNwhBTh8 — THEE Aggressively Black Bianca (@TheeKHiveQueenB) March 9, 2022

Not everyone was born into a rich family and has a mother that can turn their daughter s*x tape into a successful career kimmmy 😃😐#KimKardashian #kardashian https://t.co/7Jfju5NCuD — M🧝🏽‍♀️✨ (@clumsyxh0e) March 9, 2022

Like I don’t care that she made a sex tape. At all. No shade. But let’s be honest about that as part of the narrative of your success, Kim. That and your daddy’s money and mom’s hustle and connections. #KimKardashian #WomensDay #TheKardashians https://t.co/4yKoYBqclk — Sara Anne (@SaraSpillsTea) March 9, 2022

I don’t want to work anymore because I just spent 2 years of my life fighting a pandemic Kimberly https://t.co/IMcJwkjcto — Alexa Mendicino (@alexamendicino) March 10, 2022

Not that Kimberly really cares, but sometimes at least try to make sense, IDK. Its too much to ask maybe.