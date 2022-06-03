For many, this might be a gross admission. But yeah, Kim Kardashian will apparently do whatever it takes to look younger, even if it's eating poop! That's right. 

If reports are to be believed, Kim, while promoting her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, said she would even eat poop if it made her look younger. Following are the exact words she said: 

If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might.

Nonetheless, People are not surprised considering Kim's approach to fashion. That said, here's what Twiitizens have to say about it. 

What would you do to look younger?

