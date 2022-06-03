For many, this might be a gross admission. But yeah, Kim Kardashian will apparently do whatever it takes to look younger, even if it's eating poop! That's right.

If reports are to be believed, Kim, while promoting her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, said she would even eat poop if it made her look younger. Following are the exact words she said:

If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might.

Nonetheless, People are not surprised considering Kim's approach to fashion. That said, here's what Twiitizens have to say about it.



Kim Kardashian wants to eat poop?



What is this world? — monarch the great (@itreadsmonarch) June 2, 2022

Kim Kardashian would eat poop if it made her look younger.



Is there anything you want so badly in this world that you would eat poop for????



🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SXAPnmYutO — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 2, 2022

the kim kardashian “id eat poop every day if it made me look younger” is strangely revelatory and weird…. it’s weird. that she would say something more intimate and true than anything the public has heard from her in months…… while promoting her skincare line…. — maggie (@maggiegoober) June 3, 2022

Yikes!



Kim Kardashian: "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I'd do it."

Vain, shallow, superficial, much?



Would Pete Davidson kiss her with that mouth!? — We need a 🌊🌊🌊 in 2022. (@DDanielleMoris1) June 2, 2022

Kim Kardashian joking about eating poop to stay young.......................



that says a lot about our society — #TiredEra | Jaded (@phadedfairyy) June 2, 2022

I guess it doesn’t surprise me that Kim Kardashian said she would eat poop to stay young because I assume she has already done SOooooo much worse — Paulina Pinsky (she/her/they) (@mizpiggy111) June 2, 2022

Would you eat poop to look younger? Because Kim Kardashian would! — Ondine (@ondinecorsmeier) June 2, 2022

Thinking about how Kim Kardashian said she'd eat poop if it made her look younger. Idc if people think the Kardashian klan shouldn't be shamed/criticized bc they're women. They're actively ruining the mental health of so many young girls and women. Stop normalizing their mindset. — heart-shaped aura (@cl0udberrie) June 2, 2022

whenever Kim is about to pump out a product, she does or says something stupid to make sure she’s trending.



*new Skims product*



“I’d eat poop daily” - Kim — spce (@DIESpaceboy) June 2, 2022

…all that money Kim….and you say poop? — chiflada🍒 (@jesslikedawind) June 2, 2022

Kim kardashian actually said she might consider eating shit poop💩 to look younger. Than sells her audience a $630 skincare line. — Jin 🌙 (@mirandaliveson) June 2, 2022

Why is the @nytimes profiling Kim ks desperate desire to stay young forever by eating poop. Such a dangerous narrative for young women 🙄 also we don’t care babes!! Like at all — hija de Judas (@JudasHija) June 2, 2022

Kim saying she’d eat poop if it made her look younger… pic.twitter.com/ymEaul71L1 — :/ ✨ (@Dianamazingg) June 2, 2022

I bet poop is in Kim K’s new skin care brand — Emerson (@emmsheffield) June 2, 2022

honestly, I wouldn’t doubt it — Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 2, 2022

What would you do to look younger?



Read more: Kim Kardashian Wants Women To Get Off Their Butts & Work. Women Are Like, 'You First'.