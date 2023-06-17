A universal trait about Indian dads is that they love you a little too much to explicitly say the words. Like they will write their feelings about you in a comprehensive Facebook post every birthday, but you still could have scored better in your XII boards. Desi dads come in various shades and facets.

Given this is Father’s Day, we’re looking at PEAK DESI DADS from Hindi films we all could relate to.

1. The Dad Who Loves Engineering

Engineer ho ya Doctor?

ScrollDroll | Scene from 3 Idiots

2. The Dad Who’s Literally Your Best Friend

3. The Dad Who’ll Stand Up For You Every Single Time

Scene from Piku

4. The Dad Who’d Defy All Odds Just To Spend Time With You

Scene from Chachi420

5. The Dad Who’ll Support You No Matter What

Scene From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

6. The Dad Who’d Do Anything Just To Make Your Dreams Come True

Telegraph India | English Medium

7. The Dad Who Believes Academics Is Everything

Madalynngwf | Snippet From Taare Zameen Par

8. The Dad Who Just CAN’T See You Sick

9. The Classic Strict Doting Indian Dad Who’s Very Unapproachable

Well, unless you convince him via some casual emotional blackmailing.

10. The Dad Who Loves You Endlessly

11. The Dad Who Expects You To Achieve Something And ENSURES You Do

12. The Dad Who Cares About YOU & Not The Regressive Ways Of The World

Scene from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

13. The Dad Who Loves You But Expects You To Lead Life Their Way

14. The Dad Who’s Always Dreaming About Your Marriage

Charmboard | Scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

15. The Dad Who Always Has The Right Thing To Say

Scene from Thappad

Who’s your favourite Dad from Bollywood?

