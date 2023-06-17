A universal trait about Indian dads is that they love you a little too much to explicitly say the words. Like they will write their feelings about you in a comprehensive Facebook post every birthday, but you still could have scored better in your XII boards. Desi dads come in various shades and facets.

Given this is Father’s Day, we’re looking at PEAK DESI DADS from Hindi films we all could relate to.

1. The Dad Who Loves Engineering

Engineer ho ya Doctor?

Bollywood dads Father's Day
ScrollDroll | Scene from 3 Idiots

2. The Dad Who’s Literally Your Best Friend

Father's Day Iconic Dads in bollywood Movies Anupam Kher
ANI News

3. The Dad Who’ll Stand Up For You Every Single Time

popular bollywood movies dads
Scene from Piku

4. The Dad Who’d Defy All Odds Just To Spend Time With You

best dads bollywood movies
Scene from Chachi420

5. The Dad Who’ll Support You No Matter What

Scene From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

6. The Dad Who’d Do Anything Just To Make Your Dreams Come True

best dads bollywood movies
Telegraph India | English Medium

7. The Dad Who Believes Academics Is Everything

hindi movies dads
Madalynngwf | Snippet From Taare Zameen Par

8. The Dad Who Just CAN’T See You Sick

bollywood movies dad
Twitter

9. The Classic Strict Doting Indian Dad Who’s Very Unapproachable

Well, unless you convince him via some casual emotional blackmailing.

bollywood movie iconic dads Amrish Puri father's day
Facebook

10. The Dad Who Loves You Endlessly

indians dads in bollywood movies Naseeruddin Shah
Film Companion

11. The Dad Who Expects You To Achieve Something And ENSURES You Do

desi dads in bollywood movies
The Indian Express

12. The Dad Who Cares About YOU & Not The Regressive Ways Of The World

Indian dads bollywood movies
Scene from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

13. The Dad Who Loves You But Expects You To Lead Life Their Way

hindi movies dads hindi movies
Firstpost

14. The Dad Who’s Always Dreaming About Your Marriage

Bollywood movies Indian dads Alok Nath
Charmboard | Scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

15. The Dad Who Always Has The Right Thing To Say

dads in Indian movies
Scene from Thappad

Who’s your favourite Dad from Bollywood?

