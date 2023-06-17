A universal trait about Indian dads is that they love you a little too much to explicitly say the words. Like they will write their feelings about you in a comprehensive Facebook post every birthday, but you still could have scored better in your XII boards. Desi dads come in various shades and facets.
Given this is Father’s Day, we’re looking at PEAK DESI DADS from Hindi films we all could relate to.
1. The Dad Who Loves Engineering
Engineer ho ya Doctor?
2. The Dad Who’s Literally Your Best Friend
3. The Dad Who’ll Stand Up For You Every Single Time
4. The Dad Who’d Defy All Odds Just To Spend Time With You
5. The Dad Who’ll Support You No Matter What
6. The Dad Who’d Do Anything Just To Make Your Dreams Come True
7. The Dad Who Believes Academics Is Everything
8. The Dad Who Just CAN’T See You Sick
9. The Classic Strict Doting Indian Dad Who’s Very Unapproachable
Well, unless you convince him via some casual emotional blackmailing.
10. The Dad Who Loves You Endlessly
11. The Dad Who Expects You To Achieve Something And ENSURES You Do
12. The Dad Who Cares About YOU & Not The Regressive Ways Of The World
13. The Dad Who Loves You But Expects You To Lead Life Their Way
14. The Dad Who’s Always Dreaming About Your Marriage
15. The Dad Who Always Has The Right Thing To Say
Who’s your favourite Dad from Bollywood?
