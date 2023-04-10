Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one of the most awaited movies, has launched its trailer and it promises a rollercoaster ride of action and drama.

ADVERTISEMENT The movie revolves around an honest man, Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), who uses violence to settle issues, but mends his actions for his girlfriend, Bhagya (Pooja Hegde). However, when he learns that her family is in danger due to their old rivalry with a gangster, Anna (Jagapathi Babu) he protects them without letting anyone know.

Featuring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Palak Tiwari, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Farhad Samji, this intriguing drama laced with action-comedy is slated to release on April 21, coinciding with Eid.

Here’s what netizens think of the trailer:

Shuru me sanskrit ka slok bol diya. Sbko samajh aane waale lame jokes maar diye. Achhe achhe south actors ko bhi le liye. Aur last me vande matram bhi add kiya 👏

Itna kuchh kiya tha to sathme thodi si acting bhi kr lete sir.🚶🏿‍♂️ — Rudra  (@screwedghost) April 10, 2023

I'm going to die laughing in the theatre aren't I https://t.co/X7gl2dycw3 — Daughter (@OfSrkajol) April 10, 2023

Trailer average hai to be honest. https://t.co/laC8JOxLu6 — A 🔱 (@smallatown) April 10, 2023

Bollywood has turned into such a pandemic recently https://t.co/QFozBzsLUN — vipin in a sunlit room🧣 (@coneyisland4eva) April 10, 2023

Had 4 years to work on a movie and we made this ?? Kyu yar koi bhi decent story wali movie bana dete normal https://t.co/tmajm0cCg2 — Saiyaara!✨ (@BeingKushSharma) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This seems more like a parody than movie https://t.co/Y7OgidKHev — Liza (@eonzuhyun) April 10, 2023

You can watch the trailer here:

Who would you watch this one with?

Please note all images are taken from the trailer.