Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one of the most awaited movies, has launched its trailer and it promises a rollercoaster ride of action and drama.
The movie revolves around an honest man, Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), who uses violence to settle issues, but mends his actions for his girlfriend, Bhagya (Pooja Hegde). However, when he learns that her family is in danger due to their old rivalry with a gangster, Anna (Jagapathi Babu) he protects them without letting anyone know.
Featuring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Palak Tiwari, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.
Directed by Farhad Samji, this intriguing drama laced with action-comedy is slated to release on April 21, coinciding with Eid.
