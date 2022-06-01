KK's sudden passing hit all of us like a truck and listening to his songs seemed like the only way to somehow get through the sadness of it. It was then that I realised that nearly 8 out of 10 songs that I have liked in the last 15 years have been sung by him.

He was everywhere. As many have expressed - he provided the soundtrack to our lives.

The iconic KK playlist got us through bad times and elevated the happiness of the good ones, but if you think about it, there is a subsection of it that effectively holds on its own. The KK-Emraan Hashmi playlist.

KK's songs with Emraan Hashmi. That's a playlist on its own. — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) May 31, 2022

KK × Emraan Hashmi on 9XM is a childhood memory for almost all 90s- early 2000s kids. It won't be the same anymore. — Shivansh (@shivanshfcbm) May 31, 2022

Emraan doesn't do as many movies now, a shame because he can really act, but back in the day, he did a lot of work - and his films, irrespective of their box office performance, almost always had great songs.

And most of these songs were sung by KK. In fact, there are songs we remember by heart, but if you ask what movie they are from, most of us would probably not be able to tell.

I can’t think of a day in my teenage when I didn’t hum or listened to this song! My all time favorite ❤️



Thank you for this one too #Kk #RIPKK @emraanhashmi @sonalchauhan7 https://t.co/QDsFAX2EFu — Gulshan (@GulshanMWankar) May 31, 2022

Here’s the playlist most of the 90’s kids will relate to.. we use to praise Emraan hashmi songs but who was behind all that magic.. end of an era.. songs we listened to 10000s of times and still we listen to…mannn really sang till his last breath literally Rip KK #KKdies #kk pic.twitter.com/mMZFZdVaNz — Ankit CHOPRA (@AEYYCEE) June 1, 2022

For instance, Beete Lamhein is from The Train. Goes without saying that the rememberability of the film as compared to the song is astoundingly low.

The popularity of the song can be gauged by the fact that people used to watch a certain daily soap only because they'd play this number during romantic scenes. Not making this up, I am related to these "people".

Similarly, Mere Bina Unplugged is from Crook. A personal favourite, this song is still on my playlist and will likely always be. I haven't even seen the movie.

This goes beyond hit song-flop movie duality though. The two of them together gave us gems after gems. The Jannat and Jannat 2 soundtrack, Dil Ibadat from Tum Mile, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, the list goes on.

KK's voice seemed so natural on Emraan Hashmi, it was tough to tell he was not the one singing. The songs featuring these two have been such a vital part of our childhood and teenage years, it's truly unfortunate to think that they will never be collaborating again.

After KK's demise, Emraan took to Twitter and expressed his grief, and all the sentiments came rushing back to us.

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

A major reason of Emraan Hashmi's success was his songs and guess who voiced most of them? The one and only KK! https://t.co/Z3qBdEXwUd — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) June 1, 2022

This duo created best music era ever. https://t.co/xGPs07e8qa — R. (@Ritwaaa) June 1, 2022

Best duo in this world ♥️ KK+ @emraanhashmi have shaped the way we see this beautiful world. Our teenage, heartbreak, friendships..they have been part of everything 🥲 Sad to see you go #KK https://t.co/RQbOAmw0LC — Akshay Bawaliwale (@bawal_Akshay_) June 1, 2022

Your Combo was Magical, Not even a single Avg song ❤️❤️#RIP_KK 🙏🙏 https://t.co/KDoLGEXg4u — JUST IMAGINE (@Candid_HRavi) June 1, 2022

I was trying to think of a KK-Emraan song that is my favourite to end this piece with. But honestly, there is no "KK favourite" or "KK's best". His work has been so good, I feel wrong making that choice.