Songs have a huge influence on an actor's career, sometimes as big as their movies. People start associating the face with the voice and if the performer is lucky enough, they never forget. Now, it always helps to have one singer who sort of becomes your singing voice on screen, doesn't it? Here are some examples of actors who were that fortunate.

1. KK and Emraan Hashmi

For those of us who were teenagers in the late 2000s, there is hardly any match for the Emraan-KK combination. The late singer sang many great songs for Emraan Hashmi, most of them romantic, and most of them permanent placeholders in our playlist. Here's a personal favourite.

After KK's untimely demise, Emraan tweeted for the singer and the whole nation felt the sentiment. In his tweet, Emraan wrote, "A voice and talent like no other. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK".

2. Abhijeet-SRK

Abhijeet got into a spat with Shah Rukh later in his career but during good times, he lent his voice to some of SRK's most memorable songs. From Chaand Taare to Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare, their collaboration spanned over years and was a sure-shot recipe for a hit.

3. Asha Bhosle-Helen

Asha Bhosle sang the iconic Ye Mera Dil Pyaar Ka Deewana for Helen and also Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja. That's enough said, right? This actor-singer duo formed its own niche and something like this will possibly never happen again.

4. Mohit Chauhan-Ranbir Kapoor

While Arijit Singh has also sung some of Ranbir's biggest hits, we feel like Jordan's voice, Mohit Chauhan takes the number 1 spot. His is made for Ranbir, who acted so well in Rockstar, you forgot he was not the one singing. Absolutely goosebumps-inducing stuff.

5. Udit Narayan-Aamir Khan

Raja Hindustani's Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein remains a classic all these years later and there is a reason for that. Udit Narayan's voice compliments Aamir Khan so well, that it's tough to forget it. However, if there is one Aamir-Udit song that sits atop the "timeless list", it is-

6. Asha Bhosle-Rekha

Among other classics, Asha Bhosle sang all the songs in one of Rekha's biggest career hit Umrao Jaan. Her performance in the movie can only be described as ethereal and Asha Bhosle's singing was a huge part of it. Once in a lifetime stuff.

7. Mohammed Rafi-Dev Anand

Where to even begin with this one and where to end? Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya or Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain? Dil Pukaare or Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar? How to make this difficult choice? Wish we could travel back in time and listen to these on radio first thing in the morning.

This list is not to suggest that these singers didn't contribute to other actors' careers or that these actors did not give hits with other singers. These are just some of our favourites, ones we find the most memorable.