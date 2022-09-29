Koffee With Karan Season 7 award episode is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika Nm as the jury members. The show was rib-tickling funny with lots of banter and a high dose of entertainment.

We know Karan as someone who incessantly pokes celebrity guests on KwK and makes conjectures about their personal lives. We have hardly ever seen him talking about his own life. However, this year we saw a different shade to Karan.

If you remember, in the episode featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, KJo opened up about his previous relationship and Varun’s immense support thoughout (something he hardly ever does).

In the final episode of KwK 7 as well, we saw Karan Johar getting candid about mental health and trolling.

Kusha pointed out that a lot of harsh stuff gets written about Karan. He asked how he dealt with it and whether he spiraled after reading negative things about himself. She also asked about his mental health status upon reading such stuff.

In response to this, KJo opened up about his reaction to trolling and how he has learned to develop a thick skin over the years.

He admitted it has now reached a point that it does not bother him to a great extent. KJo then revealed that he had faced anxiety issues 5 years ago, and he kept it to himself for the longest time.

However, Karan then began sharing his feelings and realised he was feeling much better.

After Karan’s heartwarming response, Kusha suggested that all the jury members should hug him, and the group hug became the highlight of the season. Even KJo admitted that he has never been hugged like that on KwK.

Heartwarming indeed! KwK 7 was unlike the previous Koffee seasons. While this season may not have flourished in the rapid-fire rounds, the conversations this time felt more witty, honest, and candid.

Towards the end of the final episode, KJo announced that Koffee With Karan will be back with Season 8 not very far from now. Till then, stay tuned. And screw it, he’ll still brew it!

