You can't exactly hate Koffee With Karan because the show has almost everyone hooked on as the guests reveal parts of their lives, whether that is by a sassy comment about other actors or a sly hint at what is going on in their lives! So, with that said, here are the hottest rapid-fire rounds in the history of all KWK episodes.

1. Kareena Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor



This is the episode where Ranbir won the hamper, all because of his witty replies to Karan Johar's questions. This episode was mostly about how slyly Ranbir Kapoor responded to questions related to his dating life and general MCQs about different actors.

2. Salman Khan

Who else remembers Salman Khan's strange answers related to his virginity? And, how can the questions in the rapid-fire be any different to that!

3. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukherjee

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio all together, on one episode of KWK - what an iconic moment. The rapid-fire in this one was equally exciting with each of the actors. But when Shah Rukh Khan said, "You know Karan chances of me waking up in the morning turning in to you is less, but waking up in the morning with you is more.... that's what everyone says," he really made the episode a memorable one!

4. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan

The famous episode during which Alia Bhatt made Prithviraj Chauhan the president of India. An unforgettable moment, and rapid-fire round.

5. Rani Mukherjee & Kareena Kapoor

This was in season one, and it was the same episode during which Rani Mukherjee made her sentiments very clear about Preity Zinta. Then of course arrived the iconic moment when Karan Johar asked Rani Mukherjee, "One thing you have that Kareena doesn't have?" And Kareena Kapoor ended up answering for her by saying, "Yash Chopra."

6. Emraan Hashmi & Mahesh Bhatt

Boy did Emraan Hashmi give savage answers in the rapid-fire round during this episode. He was asked, "What would you find in Mallika Sherawat's bedroom?" He said, "An idiot's handbook to succeed in Hollywood."

7. Shah Rukh Khan & Alia Bhatt

The rapid-fire round in this one opened with a blast. Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt, "If you could be invisible, which actress would you stalk?" She responded by saying, "I think Kangana. Because she has a lot of lovely airport looks, but I really want to know where she is going?" Sweet and spicy all at once!

8. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's appearance as a guest on KWK was one of the highlights of the time. This is the episode during which Rakhi Sawant gave such an unabashed response to Karan Johar asking her about plastic surgeries. She had said, "Apne aap ko khoobsurat banane ke liye Miss Universe se leke Miss World se leke badi badi heroines kar sakte hain, toh Rakhi Sawant kyun nahi?"

9. Vidya Balan & Rani Mukherjee

Vidya Balan is known for her intelligent and witty answers, so it isn't surprising that this episode is mentioned here. She was asked, "If "you woke up one morning and had turned in to Shahid Kapoor, what would you do?' She said, "Would switch on my PC." Geddit?

10. Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor

Again, it is pretty hard to separate KWK's rapid-fire rounds from the rest of its episodes in terms of sassiness and spice. But, wasn't it in this episode when Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor, "If you had the power to give the following celebrities these aspects, who would you give them to... The ability to speak English?" Guess who she named here? She said, "Kangana Ranaut." Ouch!

11. Kangana Ranaut & Saif Ali Khan

Bhai no matter what anyone of them said, Kangana Ranaut calling Karan Johar out for his nepotism stole the show! All that was required was for Kangana Ranaut to have the space to speak her mind, and off she went!

12. Priyanka Chopra & Shahid Kapoor

I low-key admire her for this moment of hers. She responded to a comment that Kareena Kapoor had made about her accent on this very episode. But, this wasn't the only witty response she had to share on the show. During the rapid-fire Karan Johar asked her, "One thing that the following contemporaries have, that you don't have.... Deepika Padukone?" She replied by saying, "A fleet of aircrafts."

13. Arjun Kapoor & Ranveer Singh

During this episode, for the rapid-fire round, Ranveer Singh was asked how he would react if a male co-star hit on him. Ranveer Singh looked at Arjun Kapoor and asked him to tell the audience how he responded when Arjun had hit on him. Arjun Kapoor said this, "He takes his pants off."

14. Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

We all know of this famous episode. But, the rapid-fire round in this one was also pretty entertaining. Karan Johar had asked Kareena Kapoor the question "If you woke up one morning and turned into Ranbir Kapoor, what would you do?" She went on to say, "Wouldn't date some of the women he is or has." Yikes! What a time to give advice.

Hope you enjoyed this generous dollop entertainment and spice!