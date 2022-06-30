Koffee With Karan has given us iconic moments in pop culture history. The seventh season of Koffee With Karan is set to Hate it or love it, you cannot deny thathas given us iconic moments in pop culture history. The seventh season ofis set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards and we cannot wait for what more the Karan Johar talk show has in store for us.

Talking about these iconic moments, let’s take a moment to talk about that one episode on Koffee With Karan that had Salman Khan as its guest. That episode broke the internet and was the talk of all tabloids in the country for a long time (which is also why our expectations from season 7 are so high).

Well, it was the first episode of Season 4 and Salman Khan was later joined by his father, Salim Khan, on that episode. This 2013 episode marked his debut on Koffee With Karan. Up until his father joined him on the couch, Salman was his usual candid self. You can either be candid on that couch while playing the games and answering KJo's questions or a diplomat, you cannot choose both. Salman chose the former.

Karan Johar, being his usual self, asked him tons of questions and Salman opened up about a lot of things - from his past relationships to how close he had come once to getting married, and even his virginity. Yes, you read that right. The conversation started with how Salman went to say on record that he has "never had a girlfriend his entire life". And how he wants to “save” himself for the person he would marry in the future.

Adding more to the conversation, Salman said that he has had friends to which KJo added: “without benefits.” Karan asked him once again if Salman was declaring that he was a virgin and just giving it a few seconds of thought, Salman agreed.

And in a country obsessed with celebrities and sex, this statement definitely got a lot of tongues wagging. The statement caught wind and became almost a national topic of discussion- from tabloids to fan pages alike. And considering Salman said all of it in his trademark deadpan humour style, it definitely spread like wildfire and people imploded.

Fast forward to 2016. Later on Season 5, KJo invited Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as guests on the show. Then too, Karan asked Salman, “So, you’re still a virgin?” The actor replied, “Yes, nothing has changed!” Breaking the internet once again.

While we cannot have the same moment again, things can only get better with all the celebrity gossip that is yet to come on Season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

