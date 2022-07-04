Apart from being a celebrity talk-show that is a total entertainer, there are times when Koffee With Karan starts looking like a gossip session with old friends. And we absolutely enjoy that - no matter how much we talk about privacy. There's also no denying that at this point we're all familiar with the 'I&B Ministry of Bollywood', as KJo puts it - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

With each passing KWK season, there's a new revelation about where all the Bollywood gossip emerges and spreads from. It's like, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the nexus of all Page 3 information. And, they're quite vocal about, all of Bollywood is. So much so, that deep-down a lot of us want to be a part of that group. Imagine knowing all the secrets - just the thought of it makes one feel powerful.

And, it's honestly not very different from our own school groups that discuss every classmate or things that we heard while eavesdropping in the staffroom. Only, they're a SOBO-adult version of it.

KJo and Kareena are actually like those cool kids from teen movies - I mean, they literally have a WhatsApp group where they send each other Bollywood fashion faux pas and airport looks.

While they openly discuss the 'theme' of their gossip on the show, each season, Kareena Kapoor also unapologetically accepts how she knows everything - who's doing what-where, the movies that will be filmed or not, and probably a lot more. Ranbir Kapoor even has a social media account to stalk people, and to gather all this tea. We've all been there, and it requires quite a dedication. So, kudos to him.

In one episode from season 5, Karan Johar even talked about how Kareena keeps sending him looks or just news from the industry, asking for an explanation - just that. Why wouldn't we want to be a part of this WhatsApp group? It's as if they predict things before they even happen. Who could've thought that there were people faster at gossiping than our mohalle ke spies?

It's like Ranbir and Kareena are omnipresent on the show, even when it's not an episode with them, actors go on and talk about this tiny-but-efficient circuit. Everyone is aware of this rapport and they've accepted it like a fact, some are even lucky enough to benefit from it.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most active member, there are no doubts that Karan Johar is the karta-dharta. And I, a regular viewer feel like I'm just as much a part of it - that's how entertaining they get. Because, we all know nothing, but they sit on the couch and almost forget that it's a set. Which again, we can only expect from desis (even celebs are deep-down).

We like it or not, we cannot not follow Koffee With Karan and the tea that comes with it. Because, even if we do not watch the show, things said on it, end up making the next big news. And, among segments like the rapid fire, or the quiz, Kareena and KJo's ability to gossip is also one of them.

Probably "GUTS" is one WhatsApp group, I wouldn't want to exit.