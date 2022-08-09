The B-town siblings Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will appear on the sixth episode of the talk show after a few unexpected and amusing pairs gracing the Koffee with Karan couch.

This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations.



Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @sonamakapoor @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/yxIhYEPd4t — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2022

With an endless season of candour, surprises, and fun, the show has already hooked us. However, as the teaser suggests, the next guests will certainly boost the drama on the show.

Sonia Kapoor Ahuja has consistently been a fan favourite guest on the show because of the scandal her candid remarks have caused. This time around, we can foresee the actress causing more commotion. However, Arjun Kapoor has emerged as new "mascot" of the season as a result of several celebrities mentioning his name during the rapid-fire round.

Sonam Kapoor, as usual, was completely at ease when she spilled some secrets to her siblings to muck up the name of the upcoming film of her first co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, spoke candidly about his struggle with weight loss and claimed that it is never easy to own your failures. But Kapoor still had to cope with it. The actor confessed, while talking about his physique transformation, that he felt let down after having high expectations, which gave off the impression that he had given up or was lazy.

He also called out trolls, describing them as a "wild fire," while explaining how he used social media to communicate his plan for getting back on track.

Me putting myself out there was a way of me telling my audience that I am there for them and I am working towards it.

- Arjun Kapoor

