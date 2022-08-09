Koffee With Karan, the iconic chat show that has been serving us a massive dose of fun and gossip for ages, released its brand-new trailer for its upcoming episode, featuring the most epic sibling duo ever - Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

From the looks of the trailer, the episode promises to be a super fun rollercoaster ride with actors spilling beans about their relationships and revealed a lot of juicy secrets about each other.

With the right concoction of humour, entertainment and gossip, these two flawlessly define the meetha-teekha relationship between every desi sibling ever.

From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's self-obsession, just like her father, to Arjun Kapoor being mercilessly trolled by his own sister, the duo has a lot to talk and the one-minute trailer is just not enough to find it all out.

You can watch the entire trailer of Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 6 here:

Well, that's just every other sibling duo, right?

