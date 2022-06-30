Koffee with Karan season 7 is about to start and the news that Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor could be coming together this time on the Karan Johar-hosted chat show has gotten us pretty excited about the sibling/cousin pairs who'd be coming on as guests. (Plus, a huge Karisma fan this side so this is even more thrilling for me personally).

We are of the opinion, and we think many people will agree with us on this, that every time siblings or cousins have come on Koffee with Karan, it has been the most fun.

In fact, Abhishek and Shweta's appearance is one of our top 10 picks across seasons. They were just too good. Especially Shweta, what a revelation.

Then there was Kareena Kapoor, who embarrassed the hell out of Ranbir with a steamy answer about his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

When asked who she'd want to have a gay encounter with, she said Katrina, because "I'll be more comfortable with my sister-in-law". Oof.

Moving on, the episode with Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, was as emotional as it was funny.

The two talked about the evolution of their relationship over time and we wish nothing but the best for them.

Here's a bit from the episode that still cracks us up.

The other Kapoor siblings to grace the Koffee with Karan couch were Rhea, Sonam, and Harshvardhan, who have very different personalities, we must say. And it was thanks to that, that the episode turned out to be so much fun.

Here's an instance that should help you understand what exactly we are saying.

When talking of siblings, how can one forget about the time when the Khan brothers came on together and revealed a lot of secrets about each other.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khattar and Shahid Kapoor had the most younger brother-elder brother vibe going on between them.

So now, imagine how iconic it would be if Bebo and Lolo are invited as guests! Iconic in every way possible.

The new season of Koffee with Karan will start on July 7 but the excitement for it has already gone through the roof. Understandable.