Koffee With Karan Season 7 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards. And now we cannot wait for July to arrive ASAP. Love it or hate it, you have to agree that the show is indeed a rollercoaster watch. Call it your guilty pleasure.

While there has been rampant speculations about which celebrities are on the guest list for Koffee With Karan Season 7, we really wish to see these celebrities on the latest season of the show. Makers of the show, please take note.

1. Urfi Javed



Koffee With Karan. Known for her sartorial choices, Urfi does not hold back. One look at her paparazzi videos and you can see how candid she is with paps and the public alike. She has been trolled numerous times for her outfits and every time she gives it back in style. It’ll be fun watching her add her twist to

2. Radhika Apte



Be it any role, Radhika Apte pulls it off with extreme ease. OTT or movies, she has won hearts with her performances. Not much is known about her, but it will be interesting to see her talk about herself and the industry on the show.



3. Manoj Bajpayee



Gangs Of Wasseypur or as Srikant in The Family Man, Bajpayee has proved his prowess. We will get to see a different side of the actor if he comes to the show and plays all the Koffee games. Manoj Bajpayee is a powerhouse when it comes to acting. Be it as Sardar Khan inor as Srikant in, Bajpayee has proved his prowess. We will get to see a different side of the actor if he comes to the show and plays all the Koffee games.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Another talented actor, Nawaz is shy when it comes to speaking to the media about himself. But we all know that celebs often come out of their comfort zone in the show. We can only think of how power-packed that episode would be.

5. Pankaj Tripathi



Pankaj Tripathi has an interesting personality off-screen and he always has anecdotes to share up his sleeve, as is seen in all his interviews. We would definitely love to see him on the couch and answer all the rapid fires.

6. Kalki Koechlin



Kalki definitely needs more limelight on her and what better way than being a guest on Koffee With Karan? She wears many hats and has done movies and shows that go beyond the conventional. It will be lovely to see what more the actor has in store for us.

7. Govinda



Much before Ranvir Singh was hailed for his eccentric dressing style, Govinda stole the thunder in an era. The actor is known for being a powerhouse of energy, dance moves, and fashion. And of course, we would want to watch him set the show on fire.

8. Huma Qureshi



The last we saw Huma in a lead role was in Gangs Of Wasseypur and we loved every bit of it. Recently, we saw her in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor often posts her fashion looks on her Instagram and we would definitely want to know her up close. What better a spot than Koffee With Karan?

9. Nushrratt Bharuccha



The actor has been synonymous with roles of the Bollywood idea of a nagging girlfriend. But now she is breaking away from the stereotypes, case in point: her role in Janhit Mein Jaari. Her fun personality often comes up in the interviews, it will be entertaining seeing her on the show.

10. Aditi Rao Hydari



The actor has given us stellar performances. As someone who has a royal lineage, it would be interesting to see a new perspective on the show.

11. Mika Singh



The singer has a boisterous personality. He has found himself embroiled in controversies time and again. And that makes him the perfect guest for Koffee With Karan.

12. Abhay Deol



Abhay Deol is a juxtaposition - one is his calm demeanour, and the other is his eccentric choices for roles. We want him to make a comeback and of course, the show acts as a great platform.

13. Jimmy Sheirgill



If anything, Jimmy Sheirgill’s interviews show how much fun the actor is. It will definitely be fun to see his insights into the industry.

14. Ratna Pathak Shah



Adding more to the diversity, Ratna Pathak Shah is a great addition. From Maya Sarabhai to Usha bua ji, the actor always chooses the unconventional path and that might make her a fun addition to the show.

15. Anu Malik



The music guru is known for his witty and funny comments and one-liners. It would be fun to see his witty and humorous take on Karan Johar’s questions on the show.

If only this became a reality.

