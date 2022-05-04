The latest edition of the Met Gala took place in New York on May 2. Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts a fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. A theme is laid down and the most popular personalities across fashion, film, and social media, dress up according to the theme.



Happy First Monday in May!⁣ ✨



Take a peek inside the incredible "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—the second in our two-part #MetInAmerica exhibition—which opens to the public this Saturday, May 7. pic.twitter.com/JRn7hH7449 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2022

In the simplest of terms, Met Gala can be seen as a fancy dress competition for celebrities. Some celebrities served looks, while some served yawns. The theme, this year, was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

While everyone was busy looking and judging celeb looks, desis found something which caught their eye.



Sebastian Stan's look was highly similar to what Govinda did years ago.



govinda inspiring generations once again pic.twitter.com/Tfom1eNzFW — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

This look got us thinking of how Govinda had been pushing the fashion envelope since the 90s. Much before Ranveer Singh got praised for his outfits. Govinda has been the fashion icon extraordinaire. His sartorial sense had been much ahead of his time.



Govinda has always been Met Gala ready. And here is all the proof you need.



1. Quirky printed shirts are in rage now. One in five Instagram thrift stores sell quirky printed shirts. But guess who made it fashion back in the day?



2. Move over Julia Fox's denim on denim look. Govinda pulls this off way better.



3. If the Met Gala theme was deus ex machina, Govinda would have nailed it.



4. A few years ago, these kitschy printed shirts would have been labelled as faux pas. But Govinda, was living years ahead. One day, we'll see fashion influencers in a similar shirt. And I kid you not, when I say that day is near.



5. Find me a celebrity who does printed shirts better. I'll wait.



6. Somehow this bejewelled shirt gives very Aladdin vibes.



7. So there's a peacock feather on the hat, plus a quirky printed tie, and a teeka. Talk about fusion looks.



8. Printed shirts and fitted leather pants. Only Govinda's forte.



9. Fashion influencers are doing print on print trend now when Govinda had done it back in his days.



10. Is it possible that Machine Gun Kelly was inspired by Govinda?



11. A starry jacket for the star.



12. A true fashion icon.



13. Were the looks in the Hollywood film 300 inspired from this?



14. There's no such thing as too much glitter for Govinda.



15. Fashion moodboard for Willy Wonka?



16. Shah Rukh Khan popularized mesh shirts in Josh. Govinda did it before him.



17. Cannot wait for Hollywood celebrities to copy this look for a future Met Gala.



18. I had to save the best for the last.



If only Govinda made a Met Gala debut, it would go down as the iconic moment in desi, nay, in world fashion history.