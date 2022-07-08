The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests on KWK couch, the episode had many epic moments filled with laughter and too-much-info.

Amongst many revelations by both the stars in the episode, one of Alia’s rapid fire answers caught our attention and it is too cute to be missed. And a video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.

In the rapid fire round of the first episode, Karan Johar, the show host, had asked Alia about the best compliment she has received for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress revealed that it was from Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim is working as an assistant director in Alia and Ranveer's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo is directing it.

Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message.

- Alia Bhatt

The viral clip shows Alia reading out a (cute albeit hilarious) personal message sent by Ibrahim on her phone. It goes like:

Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time I am on set, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container (sic).

- Alia Bhatt

All of them burst out laughing after this.

Netizens can’t keep calm after watching this clip:

ibrahim's message to alia for her gangubai performance was the most adorable thing everrr — vanshika (@ladkibhattiful) July 7, 2022

imo Alia should have won the rapid fire just for reading out ibrahim’s message and choosing varia and being honest about the suhagaraat pls — ira💌 (@aliaisperfx) July 7, 2022

Ibrahim message for Alia's performance 😂😂😂😂😂

Ibrahim Cutiee #AliaBhatt — Tisha (@itstisha_7) July 7, 2022

Ibrahim, iggi the cutieee 😍 Love the way the new gen respects and admires Alia as their role model. Ik it from their pictures that these two will be bang on. Such a sweetu 😭 — MY WIFE (@queenxalia) July 7, 2022

Ibrahim Ali Khan's message to Alia, Oh My My🥺😂❤️#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Kasturi (@missgeminita) July 7, 2022

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt played the titular role of a prostitute living in Kamathipura, Bombay. Her acting in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial was well-received by both critics and the audience. The film was loosely based on the life of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, whose story was documented in the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Coming back to Alia and Ibrahim’s bond, last year, a video featuring both of them went viral from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The clip was shot on the occasion of 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the video, Alia recreated a scene from K3G along with Ibrahim and her co-star Ranveer.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will also feature stars like Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.