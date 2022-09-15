Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 11 featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it’s truly Jhakaas! The actors make a perfect Jugalbandi duo with their chemistry, wit, and filmipana overloaded.

Here’s a look at the best moments of Koffee With Karan episode with the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo.

1. When Anil Kapoor called Varun Dhawan his son.

Right at the beginning of the episode, we got to know about the outstanding chemistry between Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as the former reminisced about meeting the actor for the first time on the sets.

2. When Varun was all love and praises about his wife Natasha Dalal.

Adorable much? The actor especially won my heart when he spoke about his dog, cos dogs are just the best.

3. When Karan spilled beans about his breakup.

We all know KJo excels in nudging celebrities into spilling details about their personal lives. But apparently, this was one of the few times when KJo opened up about his own ex-relationship. He also mentioned that Varun Dhawan was very supportive of it.

4. Anil Kapoor’s epic answer.

Anil Kapoor’s comebacks are hilarious. He’s one of the coolest Bollywood actors today.

5. When Anil Kapoor confessed that he was insecure of Jackie Shroff during the initial days of their career.

When KJo questioned Anil Kapoor on nepotism, the actor said he doesn’t take it seriously. He then revealed how he felt about the time when his contemporary Jackie Shroff, an outsider to the film fraternity, was signed for a film with Subhash Ghai and became a huge actor.

6. When Varun Dhawan talked about nepotism and how he thinks that KJo is immensely misunderstood by people.

Seeing the actor talk with so much love and empathy for KJo was heartwarming. Wasn’t it?

7. Varun Dhawan’s peculiar marriage advice.

The idea of an entire segment with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor advising strangers on marriage was hilarious in itself, but Varun took it notches higher by being a lil too enthusiastic about it.

8. Anil Kapoor doesn’t need a naughty playlist cos he’s a pro.

I wish I had the confidence Anil Kapoor had throughout the KwK episode.

9. When Varun Dhawan was on an Arjun Kapoor spree.

One of the best parts about having a great friend is that grilling them is always too much fun. Such was the case when Varun legit had only one answer for almost all of KJo’s questions in the rapid-fire round – Arjun Kapoor. Not just this, the funniest bit was seeing Anil Kapoor a little pissed with Varun mentioning Arjun, his nephew, in all of his answers.

Wasn’t this KwK episode a blockbuster? I don’t know about you, but we’re all rooting to see more of the duo together on-screen cos the actors really share an effortless chemistry while also mirroring each other in many aspects. But who do you think will grace the Koffee couch next?

