Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently appeared as a guest star on Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Akshay graced KWK several times earlier, Samantha made her debut on the show this season. Both the stars got candid about their respective personal lives, revealed some secrets, teamed up together to pull KJo's leg at times, and more. It was quite fun.

One revelation that grabbed my attention the most on KWK 7 is when Akshay spilled the beans on how his 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani helped him buy his flat in Mumbai.

In the episode, Akshay shared an anecdote about a scene from the 2002 film when his character is shown dead as the villain kills him. The actor revealed that his co-star Sunny Deol was supposed to shoot the next scene. However, as Sunny was stuck in New York due to health issues, Akshay asked director Rajkumar Kohli if he could bring his own character alive again, Bollywood Hungama reported.

I was working on a per-day basis and there was a scene where the villain kills me and I am dead. I got to know that the other hero who is going to be acting now, got stuck in New York and could not make it in time. I went up to the director and asked him if I had to come back again.

- Akshay Kumar

Kohli modified the script for Akshay Kumar and made his character return by sending him in coma, the actor added. Akshay got to work for five more days on the sets, thereby earning more money.

You won’t believe it, today where I stay, I needed money to buy that place, and Jaani Dushman got me the money to buy my house.

- Akshay Kumar

According to Housing.com, Akshay Kumar currently lives in ₹80 crore duplex of Prime Beach building near the sea shore in Juhu. The superstar stays there with his wife, author, former actress Twinkle Khanna along with kids Aarav and Nitara.

Coming back to Jaani Dushman, the super-natural action thriller also featured actors like Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Rambha, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonu Nigam and more. The movie had tanked at the box office back then.

Watch Akshay Kumar's scene from Jaani Dushman:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Before Akshay and Samantha, stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor have graced the show this year. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor will now appear as guest stars in the upcoming episodes.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.