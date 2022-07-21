Koffee With Karan has been brewing some fresh drama and gossip ever since it came back with a brand-new season and there's no doubt about it. With some big revelations and entertaining rapid-fire rounds, the show has been keeping us glued to our television screens every week.

From Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan, the first two episodes of the show raised our expectations for the show ahead. The promo for this week's episode, featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, promised a hilarious, sassy and spicy rollercoaster ride.

Now that the episode has finally landed on our screens, here are some best moments from it. So, grab that bucket of popcorn and get ready to see the best bits from the episode. Let's go!

1. When we witnessed the coolest entry to the show, ever.

2. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved that two female co-stars can be good friends.

3. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu accepted that she owes a lot to her fans, even her personal life.

4. When Karan Johar was blamed for having a high level of expectations from desi marriages.

5. When Akshay Kumar spilled the beans about luck in acting business.

6. When Akshay Kumar decided to change the concept of the rapid-fire round.

7. When Ranveer Singh was the star of the episode, and well, rightly so.

8. When Akshay Kumar couldn't keep up with the millennial language.

9. When Akshay Kumar decided to be in his funny mood.

10. When Akshay Kumar generously gave his rapid-fire hamper to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and she graciously accepted it. Well, who wouldn't?

We cannot wait for the another episode of Koffee With Karan!

Please note that all the images are from Koffee With Karan.