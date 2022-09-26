Koffee With Karan, the iconic chat show that came up with its brand-new season recently, has been brewing some fresh gossip with fun-filled conversations and sizzling rapid-fire rounds.

Needless to mention, a lot of big-shot celebrities appeared in different episodes of the show and gave us a barrel of laughs and gossip.

The brand-new episode of KWK will feature four special guests from the influencer universe – Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM on the iconic couch.

From spilling the beans about the host’s personal relationships to several fun-filled conversations, this seems to be the funniest and most epic finale episode of all seasons.

Karan Johar has forever been a head-turner when it comes to his looks. Be it red carpets, airport looks, premieres or his own talk show, his fashion game is always on-point.

However, as per the host, there are certain non-glamorous events that confuse him to pick the right outfits.

“Funeral wardrobe is the hardest for me because I don’t have anything that is plain and simple. To set this straight, I had once gone shopping for plain white kurtas from a designer but then three people died. So, I started thinking that maybe this is a bad omen.”

Apart from that, corporate meetings make the fashion icon fumble too.

“I face the same thing when I have to go for corporate meetings or even PTA meetings for my daughters. I just down own simple white shirts or suits.”

We just can’t wait for more revelations in the episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

KWK Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.