Koffee With Karan does what most shows and interviews can't - get us tea that the world doesn't know about. It seems like there's something to do with the couch, actors spill the beans, and how. It's like watching best friends catch up. We have to keep our eyes and ears wide open through each episode, because you never know who says what and when.

But, we get some insight into actors' lives, which makes them relatable. And these are some of the lesser known facts that were quite a revelation.

1. Ayushmann Khurrana donated sperms.

He mentioned how it was a task for Roadies, and his was among the 3 samples selected out of 5. I mean, this guy has literally done everything.

2. Karan Johar's real name is 'Karan Kumar Johar'.

Or as Vicky Kaushal put it - it's KKJo now. Karan Johar also mentioned that he was named Rahul first, but that lasted for only 12 days. Though, now we know why a lot of characters in his films are named Rahul.

3. Kartik Aaryan got his B.Tech degree after filming for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

In the episode with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, both the actors mentioned that they pursued B.Tech, which was also a backup. Because, at the end of the day, ghar wale need the degree, that's all they worry about, no matter what you're going.

4. Katrina Kaif almost made Arjun Kapoor her Rakhi brother.

Katrina Kaif shared how she wanted someone to be her muh-bola Rakhi brother, and after Akshay Kumar denied she asked Arjun Kapoor. According to her, he ran, literally.

5. Bhumi Pednekar initially worked as a casting assistant with Shanoo Sharma at YRF.

She also got to audition for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, while working as a casting assistant. And, at the time the actor didn't even know that she was being considered for it, instead, she was told that it was a reference audition for other actors.

6. Janhvi Kapoor has a finsta.

During this season's episode, she accidentally revealed that her finsta is called 'Bholi Si Surat'. Of course, we can imagine the number of follow requests that she got after the episode aired.

7. Badshah's first ever performance earned him ₹1500.

Even though the rapper doesn't talk about this show as the 'official first performance, he did mention it on the KWK. And, the first-ever paid show earned him ₹1500.

8. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attended the Barry John acting school together.

The Arjun-Varun duo was definitely too funny, I was teary-eyed with all the laughing. They talked about their time together during the acting classes. But, the highlight was definitely their short film, written-directed-edited by Varun Dhawan, who was also the lead actor in it.

9. Anil Kapoor takes acting classes.

Anil Kapoor takes his craft just as seriously as he takes himself. Rhea Kapoor talked about the acting classes that he takes to work on the dialogues, other than spending almost 3 hours in the gym everyday.

10. Quantico was Priyanka Chopra's first-ever audition.

PC, who's also known as the desi girl is now a global star. But, we only found out about the journey after she talked about it in-depth on KWK. The actor also mentioned that Quantico was one of her first audition.

11. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a WhatsApp group called 'Guts'.

Here, they discuss Bollywood in-depth, including who-wore-what or who's doing what. They talk about everyone's airport looks, and almost form a nexus of all information that concerns the film industry.

12. Ayushmann Khurrana's nickname is 'Nishu'.

Of course, there's a back story to it. He was first named Nishant, but his family changed it to Ayushmann by the time he was 3. So, Nishant changed to Nishu - like how most desis get a nickname, split it in half and add 'u'.

Only KKJo can get them to spill the tea.