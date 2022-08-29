Growing up in a middle-class household has its own advantages and disadvantages but the family values that an individual inculcate in this environment are what count the most. No matter how successful we become, the middle-class in us continues to exist. Most of desis often make certain life or career decisions after the approval of our parents. A successful Bollywood star like Kriti Sanon, who hails from Delhi and was born and brought up in a middle-class family, does it too.

Kriti, who recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff, revealed that she takes her mom Geeta Sanon's approval before saying yes to the roles in films.

In the episode, the actress admitted that her mom's opinion has often led to her missing out on some roles. Yes! Even the one having an orgasm sequence which was offered by the show host, Karan Johar in the 2018 anthology, Lust Stories. While the role later went to Kiara Advani, let's know why Kriti's mom was uncomfortable with it. Here's what the Mimi actress said:

My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it.

- Kriti Sanon

Talking about why Kriti takes her mom's approval for the roles that she is offered by the filmmakers, she reasoned her middle-class family background for the same:

I come from a middleclass family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother.

- Kriti Sanon

In a previous episode that featured Kiara Advani, KJo had spilled the beans about Kriti Sanon being the first choice for his segment in Lust Stories. "So I offered the role to Kriti Sanon first. She said that her mom would not allow her," he revealed.

Watching that bold character on-screen was surely not-so-easy one for every middle-class out there. While Kiara made the role quite iconic, we wonder what if Kriti had said yes to it?

Watch the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 9 here:

For the ones who don't know, Kriti's mom is a science professor in Delhi University. Meanwhile, the actress has two films lined up with Tiger Shroff namely, Ganapath and Heropanti 2.

