Recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan Season 7 debut on the third episode opposite veteran Akshay Kumar. Let's just say from marriages to nepotism, a lot of tea was spilt. Amidst juicy details and saucy roasting, the duo also shared how each began their individual acting journeys.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she found herself in the South film industry after things got hard at home.

“I didn’t have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further... but then I am really glad. When my father said, "No I can’t pay your loans," that changed my life.”

- Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Tamilian actress worked part-time on modelling assignments while pursuing her undergraduate degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai. It was here where she caught the eye of filmmaker Ravi Varman who recognized her innate talent for the craft. The rest is history!

Akshay Kumar too got candid on the infamous Koffee With Karan couch about his decision to venture into Bollywood. In all honesty, he revealed it was to make some bills.

When I came here I was earning Rs. 5000 a month. And, one day I got one ad and in that ad, I got about Rs. 21,000 in two hours. I just looked at that money and said "Oh my God! In two hours I earned 21,000!" What am I doing teaching martial arts?

- Akshay Kumar

Did you guys know Akshay Kumar lived in Bangkok, Thailand for five years to professionally train in Muay Thai while also working as a chef and waiter? That's so cool! Soon he made the shift to Mumbai to work as a martial arts instructor. While there, the father of one of his pupils who was a model coordinator led him into modelling for a furniture store. Here he made his infamous grand pay-check of Rs. 5000 and eventually immersed himself in acting.

It's good to hear success stories of actors who came from nothing and worked their way up the ladder. Kudos to the two powerhouses of talent! KJo, can we get them in a movie together, please?

