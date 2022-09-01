The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was like a fun roller-coaster ride, which even seemed like it ended too soon. But then, we always want more. Needless to say, the Heropanti duo was clearly in form.

While we saw an almost-different version of Tiger Shroff on the Koffee couch, Kriti Sanon seemed to have the right things to say, or at least relatable ones. Basically, she easily made a lot of us go "hell, yes!"

1. When she mentioned that she should've made KJo talk to her mother, for a role. Who hasn't used someone else to convince mothers, to let us got to that one party or the Manali trip?

2. When she was so nervous, she got a stress cough. Hiccups, tummy aches... we've all been there.

3. When she didn't like her own audition. Hated it. I mean, who likes their own work?

4. When she coyly circled, "waved at someone who wasn't waving back" in the bingo. We've all been there, done that.

5. When she lied on the show, because she knew her parents would watch. None of our parents know who we really are.

6. When she called Punjabi songs a 'need'. Spoken like a true dilli-wali.

7. When she mentioned that she seeks her mom's approval. Isn't that like one unsaid mandate?

8. When she found Aditya Roy Kapur hot. Come on now, who doesn't?

