The trailer of seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was recently released on YouTube. Featuring two national heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, the new episode will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar on August 18. The dynamic duo of Vicky-Sid will enchant the audience with their charisma, love lives, and manifestations. And probably leave you a little drunk on their koffee-tail!

This time, the guest stars will share that show host Karan Johar, who is known for directing glamourous movies showcasing luxurious lives, love, and fashion, might find it difficult to shoot films at challenging locations.

Citing an example of director Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur, both Vicky and Sidharth pointed out that KJo can never be a part of such projects where shooting in rough weather is a norm and that he can't live without two things.

Here's what the Shershaah actor said:

Imagine you sitting there, out in the cold, in the middle of nowhere, wrapped in a Gucci shawl and Prada chappals!

- Sidharth Malhotra

To which, KJo justified it saying that he would never reach such film's location in the first place.

Watch the trailer here:

For the ones who don't know, Vicky Kaushal worked as an assistant director in the GOW franchise which was reportedly shot near Bihar. Vicky also filmed at challenging locations for movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham Singh. Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, shot for the film at locations like Kargil and Ladakh.

We wonder what Anurag Kashyap has to say about Vicky and Sidharth's opinion.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.